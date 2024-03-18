Baron Corbin has one-word reaction to hilarious shot from released WWE Superstar 

Baron Corbin has reacted to a shot taken at him by a former WWE Superstar. The veteran is currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Bron Breakker, who has recently signed on with the SmackDown roster.

The Lone Wolf had a successful stint on the main roster but returned to NXT last year. The 39-year-old has shined in WWE's developmental promotion and had a very entertaining rivalry against NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. Corbin has also helped mold Breakker into a better superstar to prepare him for the main roster. Riddick Moss, formerly known as Madcap Moss, was released by the company last September following the merger with UFC.

Moss was paired with Corbin on the main roster as a comedy duo. His Madcap Moss character was never a hit with fans, and the two were eventually separated. The former WWE star took to his Instagram story to poke fun at the NXT star by referring to him as "Bum A** Corbin."

Corbin took to his Instagram story and reacted by saying, "Wow!". You can check out the humorous interaction by clicking here.

Baron Corbin reveals dream opponents in WWE NXT

Baron Corbin was excited to mix it up with several young WWE stars after returning to NXT last year.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter ahead of SummerSlam 2023, he shared that he would like to battle Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and Ilja Dragunov. Corbin and Breakker are the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, even though the 26-year-old has already debuted on SmackDown.

"I still want to go behind Carmelo. I still want my hands on that title. Gable Steveson, obvsiouly, we went to war at the Great American Bash, so maybe he and I still got something. I think Ilja is an amazing talent, Bron Breakker; those are the guys I want to mix it up with. So we will see who I punch in the face next that gets offended, and then we could ahve some fun," he said. [From 03:26 - 03:47]

Baron Corbin has been very entertaining during his return to NXT. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran.

