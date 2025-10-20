Young WWE Superstar thanks John Cena after picking his brain, "Always a blessing"

  • home icon
By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 20, 2025 22:42 GMT
John Cena
John Cena's only got a few more matches left, so WWE Superstars are taking advantage to get advice from the GOAT (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE legend John Cena has just under two months left until his professional wrestling career comes to a close. Big Match John may not be able to get in the ring with everybody on the roster, but that doesn't mean he's not helping the next generation.

John Cena only has four dates left. Four chances for fans to see the GOAT before it's too late. He'll be at RAW on November 10 and 17, Survivor Series on November 29, and Saturday Night's Main Event for his final match on December 13. The majority of the roster, especially those in NXT and Evolve, won't have the chance to lock up with Cena. That doesn't mean that he's not working with them in a different way.

NXT Superstar Izzi Dame posted a photo of herself and Cena on Instagram, thanking the 17-time World Champion for advice on the pro wrestling business.

"Always a blessing and such an inspiration getting to sit with John and pick his brain about our business. Grateful for the wisdom and perspective every time!🖤"

Izzi's had a breakout 2025 year, but was unable to capitalize on one of her biggest opportunities last week.

Izzi Dame came up short in a WWE title opportunity last week

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Izzi Dame and 19 other WWE and TNA wrestlers competed for a shot at Jacy Jayne's NXT Championship in a battle royal. The Culling had two members in the match, Dame and Tatum Paxley. While The Culling came away with the title shot, it wasn't Izzi Dame that claimed it.

Tatum held Jordynne Grace on the ropes, trying to assist her teammate. When Izzi clotheslined Grace, she tumbled over the ropes, taking Grace with her. Tatum held on, securing a date with Jacy Jayne at Halloween Havoc this weekend.

Just because Izzi isn't in the match at Halloween Havoc doesn't mean she won't be involved in some way. With the way she was looking at her "friend" last week, odds are Tatum won't be in The Culling for much longer.

