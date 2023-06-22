"Your wife is going to tuck you in" - WWE veteran says Seth Rollins should stop calling himself a fighting champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned Seth Rollins' booking on this week's episode of RAW.

Since the beginning of his title reign, The Visionary has affirmed that he intends to be a fighting champion and will defend his title against anyone from any brand. However, he could not do so on RAW this week as he was attacked by Finn Balor at the start of the show and, thus, could not go ahead with his open challenge.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned Rollins' claim of being a 'fighting champion.'

"Since before the show ended, he made it clear that he's gonna wrestle on NXT. Then why didn't he wrestle on RAW? There was still time left on the show, why aren't you having your open challenge? So what, I'm gonna rest up and heal up tonight but I'll have the match tomorrow. Then you're gonna go there and say I am a fighting champion. No, you're not," said Russo.

The former WWE writer continued and said that Seth should stop calling himself a fighting champion as he wrestled on NXT but not on RAW:

"You're gonna go home with your Hulk Hogan wrestling buddy and you gonna sleep on it. Your wife is going to tuck you in, maybe sing you a lullaby or two because you ain't wrestling tonight. So if you ain't wrestling tonight, now we gotta stop with the I'm gonna defend this title 24/7 'cause you're not." [40:13 - 40:59]

Seth Rollins was victorious in his title defense on WWE NXT

While Seth Rollins could not defend the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW, the Visionary was in action on NXT, where he put his coveted title on the line against Bron Breakker.

The former WWE Champion was able to come out on top after an enthralling match between the two. However, his victory was short-lived, as he was once again attacked by Finn Balor after the match.

Seth Rollins will have a chance at retribution next month as he'll lock horns with The Judgment Day member at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1.

The duo are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other, and they even faced off in the semi-finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

