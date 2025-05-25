Zelina Vega reveals who she had a heartfelt interaction with at WWE SNME

Zelina Vega identified a young WWE fan with whom she had a heartfelt interaction at Saturday Night's Main Event. The SmackDown star defended the Women's United States Championship at the event last night in Tampa, Florida.

Vega successfully defended the Women's United States Championship against Chelsea Green at Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE shared a video of her celebrating her victory on Instagram, and you can check it out in the post below.

In the video, Vega can be seen sharing a heartfelt moment with a young fan in the crowd. The Women's United States Champion reacted to the company's post and noted that it was her niece in the crowd.

"That’s my niece ❤️," she wrote.

Vega reveals she interacted with her niece at SNME. [Image credit: WWE on Instagram]

Chelsea Green was busted open during the title match last night. Vega had never captured a singles title before defeating Green to become Women's United States Champion last month on SmackDown.

Vince Russo reacts to Zelina Vega's loss on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Zelina Vega coming up short this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Giulia defeated Charlotte Flair and Vega in a Triple Threat match this past Friday night on the blue brand to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the PLE on June 7. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo questioned the promotion's booking after Vega lost her Money in the Bank qualifying match.

"Here's their logic. We already know Zelina Vega is not gonna win because she already has a belt. So, here's their logic. We'll beat Zelina Vega, because she has a belt, and she's a champion, so it won't hurt her. That's their logic." [From 16:06 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Giulia is a former NXT Women's Champion and was recently confirmed as the newest addition to SmackDown's roster. It will be fascinating to see what the company has in store for Vega in the weeks ahead after failing to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

