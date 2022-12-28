Zelina Vega seemingly calls out current WWE Women's Champion

The first Queen of the Ring in WWE, Zelina Vega, is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. La Muñeca has a specific birthday wish this year, hinting at Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Since joining WWE in 2017, Vega has had very few singles championship opportunities. Despite winning the Queen of the Ring and becoming a 1x Women's Tag Team Champion, a singles title reign is missing from her WWE resume.

Today, La Muñeca has made it very clear who her next target is, The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey:

"I haven’t blown out candles yet this year but we all know what my wish is… @RondaRousey" - Zelina Vega, Twitter

As of this writing, Rousey has not responded to Vega's callout. However, given The Rowdy One's reputation (both on and off the screen), one can assume that a response to The Queen's challenge will come in due time.

Zelina Vega and Ronda Rousey have only crossed paths in one match in WWE, the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. Rousey would go on to win the bout and face off against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Rousey, now flanked by her ally Shayna Baszler, is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez. The two will be facing off on the December 30th edition of SmackDown, with Rousey's championship on the line.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently stated that 2023 will be her year, and even sized up Ronda Rousey

During an episode of WWE's social media show The Bump last month, Zelina Vega discussed how she would work around the brute strength of Ronda Rousey if the two were to face off. Specifically stating that she believes she has the "brains" to beat the multi-time women's champion:

"I think Ronda is difficult to beat overall as a human," said Vega. "I'm not stupid to that... She has the brawn but I'm not so sure she has the brains, and definitely not to my extent. So, I kind of did find the kink in her armor. And when I'm ready to expose that, I hope she is too." [53:32 54:08]

Watch the full episode of The Bump here

Zelina Vega was recently seen at Madison Square Garden on Monday for WWE's live event. The Queen stunned the live audience and set social media ablaze with her spectacular ring gear.

