Zelina Vega sends warning to Judgment Day member following WWE RAW

Zelina Vega has delivered a warning to a "Judgment Day member" following this week's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran is a part of Latino World Order, and the popular faction made the switch from SmackDown to RAW during this year's WWE Draft.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has been trying to get Carlito to become an official member of the group in recent weeks on the red brand. Last night on RAW, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest said that Carlito can work with the rest of the group, but he doesn't trust him. However, The Archer of Infamy appeared to warm up to the veteran later on the show.

Zelina Vega took to her Instagram story following last night's show and warned the former LWO member that he was done for while enjoying an apple. You can check out the video on Vega's Instagram story by clicking here.

"Carlito, your time is up," she said.

Vega was scheduled to compete in this year's Queen of the Ring tournament but was ruled out due to injury. Maxxine Dupri replaced her and was eliminated in the first round by Shayna Baszler.

Zelina Vega wants to prove her doubters wrong in WWE

WWE RAW star Zelina Vega recently shared her goals moving forward in the company and is hoping to prove those who doubt her wrong.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the LWO member noted that she has already accomplished some amazing things in her professional wrestling career. However, she has not captured a major title and hopes to accomplish that goal in the future.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," she said. [From 00:38 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Carlito helped The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh become the number one contenders for the World Tag Team Championship last night on WWE RAW by interfering in the duo's match against The Authors of Pain. Rhea Ripley sent the former champion a message on social media following his interference, and only time will tell if he becomes an official member of the group in the weeks ahead.

