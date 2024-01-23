Zelina Vega shows off 7-year transformation ahead of WWE RAW

Zelina Vega has shown off her impressive transformation as a WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in New Orleans.

Vega signed with the company in 2017, and after a brief run, she was released in 2020. Zelina returned to the promotion in 2021 and won the Queen of the Ring tournament and held Women's Tag Team Titles with Carmella.

She later joined Legado Del Fantasma, which was rebranded to LWO when they aligned with Rey Mysterio last year. However, Santos Escobar betrayed the Hall of Famer during the United States Championship match at Crown Jewel 2023.

Santos Escobar has since reformed Legado Del Fantasma with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on the blue brand.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Zelina Vega took to her Instagram story to show off an impressive seven-year transformation as a superstar. You can check out her post in the image below.

Vega shows off transformation on Instagram.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis reveals Zelina Vega will have to earn another title match

Nick Aldis recently informed Zelina Vega that she is going to have to prove that she deserves another shot at the WWE Women's Championship moving forward.

The LWO member battled Damage CTRL's IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship in August 2023 but came up short. The veteran has been asking for another title match and sent in a question for Nick Aldis to answer during his appearance on WWE's The Bump earlier this month.

Vega wondered when she would be given another title shot, and Aldis noted that it doesn't work that way. The SmackDown GM told Zelina that she is going to have to prove to him and the fans that she is worthy of getting another title shot in the weeks ahead.

"When did Zelina Vega start speaking in the third person? That would be the immediate response to that question. Look, Zelina is doing very well. But we just saw Michin for example have an amazing showing against Iyo Sky. The competition at the top level, the air is thin the higher up you get. So, I think that Zelina is going to have to prove to me and to the WWE Universe that she is worthy of a title shot, but it is certainly it is not something I am against if she can earn it the right way," he said. [From 42:34 - 43:14]

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Champion at Backlash 2023, but The Eradicator was too much for her to overcome. It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old can capture her first singles title in the company in 2024.

Do you think Zelina Vega deserves another title shot? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.