"Zero logic" - Wrestling veteran goes off on recent AJ Lee promo on RAW

A wrestling veteran had a lot of criticism directed toward AJ Lee, WWE, and one particular moment she had during her recent return to Monday Night RAW. He believes the segment had zero logic.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked veteran wrestling figure and former WWE writer Vince Russo about his thoughts on AJ Lee's upcoming in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza, where she will team up with her husband, CM Punk, to face the power couple of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Vince Russo had previously gone off about AJ Lee's promo on the September 8 episode of RAW, and he continued to criticize the segment this week as well.

"If you believed anything you saw from AJ Lee's return to that godawful return on Monday, you're just a complete mark. Absolutely zero logic, but you've got to get the babyfaces over," he said.

The context of Vince Russo's criticism of AJ Lee's promo

Vince Russo's comment will certainly be received in a polarizing way, as the former Divas Champion, who recently returned to the global juggernaut after over a decade, is a beloved figure. But what is the context of his criticism?

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW following the September 8 episode, Vince Russo doubled down on his accusations of Triple H being a "pop merchant," as he believes the AJ Lee segment reflected the current state of WWE, i.e., built around pleasing live audiences rather than viewers on TV.

"I thought this was horrible. She was talking about freaking mental health. I went for therapy, and now the marks are chanting therapy. I'm like, 'What are we freaking watching here, bro? This is awful; this is awful, bro.' There is not one shred of reality in anything they do. What we're seeing is for that crowd. If you're not a part of this crowd, and you're trying to watch this, good luck!"

This week on RAW, Lee and CM Punk were tricked into believing that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were having a falling out, leading to the Women's Intercontinental Champion making a move against her opponent ahead of Wrestlepalooza. It was a classic swerve, with the power couple of WWE establishing its dominance on the go-home episode of RAW.

