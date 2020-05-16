A rivalry will be renewed next week.

As the tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion kicked off with Daniel Bryan and Elias advancing over Drew Gulak and King Corbin respectively, it appears things will heat up even further next week on SmackDown. Not only will two more matches in the tournament take place but we'll also get a Champion vs. Champion match and a mixed tag team bout.

Are you ready for a good time?



Next week on #SmackDown is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YFZwK6UAK4 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 16, 2020

A mix of everything on SmackDown

Two more matches in the IC title tournament will go down as AJ Styles will face former foe Shinsuke Nakamura with the winner advancing to face Elias. On the other side of the bracket, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will square off to find out who'll oppose Daniel Bryan in the semifinals.

If that wasn't enough, WWE also confirmed that SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair would also battle each other next week. After Flair tried to sow discord between the two friends, Bayley challenged the Queen to a match. Will the Queen win yet again and set Banks and Bayley even further on a collision course?

The final match that was announced was another chapter in the ongoing saga between Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Otis and Dolph Ziggler. As things have all been going the way of Rose and Mr. Money in the Bank, their opponents in Deville and Ziggler will get a chance to ruin the honeymoon.

Will the lovebirds get another leg up on the schemers or is it finally time for the former MMA fighter and the Showoff to get an elusive win on SmackDown?