  • Nick Aldis to ban Solo Sikoa & his MFT from WWE SmackDown today for one important reason? Possibility explored

By JP David
Published Aug 01, 2025 11:28 GMT
Nick Aldis, Solo Sikoa, and his MFT. (Photos: WWE.com)

Solo Sikoa and his MFT delivered a message to Jacob Fatu last week on SmackDown ahead of the Steel Cage Match at WWE SummerSlam. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis might punish the United States Champion by banning him and his crew for Friday's show in Newark, New Jersey.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf defeated The Miz despite the presence of Solo and his MFT. However, Fatu and Jimmy were outnumbered following the match, with the former US Champion lying on the mat with the fearsome foursome of Solo, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo standing tall.

What if Jacob Fatu decides he wants to face The Miz again or even one of Solo Sikoa's MFT, possibly JC Mateo? It could even be Talla Tonga, who has yet to make his televised in-ring debut, or Tonga Loa, who hasn't wrestled since returning from injury.

General Manager Nick Aldis could easily make the match while also punishing Sikoa and his MFT for their actions last week. Aldis might ban all four stars if Jacob takes on The Miz again or the rest of the MFT if it's one of them battling The Samoan Werewolf.

With their SummerSlam match being inside a Steel Cage, a matchup this Friday is a preview since there are no interferences inside the structure on Sunday.

Solo Sikoa and his MFT seemingly broke character outside WWE

There's no question that Solo Sikoa and his MFT are a dominant force due to their sheer size and number. They have had the upper hand on Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso over the past few weeks, and it may not change unless they can find two stars to serve as backup.

Regardless of the numbers game, Sikoa and his MFT appear to be taking their group seriously even outside WWE. They recently broke character to play bodyguard for Tiffany Stratton at the airport, shielding the WWE Women's Champion from being harassed by unruly fans at the airport.

WWE Superstars have been harassed consistently at airports, with some female stars dealing with creepy fans over the past two years. It would be hard for people to approach someone like Tiffany Stratton if she's surrounded by four big Pacific Islanders.

