Nick Aldis to ban The Bloodline; Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena's ex-tag team partner? 4 Things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on tonight's show

Nick Aldis will be busy for another episode of SmackDown as the Road to WrestleMania continues. The blue brand will air live from Bologna, Italy, and there are many ongoing storylines heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With that in mind, we take a look at four things that the SmackDown GM could announce on the March 21 episode as WWE continues its European Tour.

#4. Bloodline could be banned from ringside for Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman on SmackDown (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman continue their feud, which began a few months ago when The Monster of all Monsters moved from RAW to SmackDown for a fresh start.

As their feud remains ongoing, they will collide on SmackDown and to ensure that there will be no outside interference, Nick Aldis might ban the rest of The Bloodline from the ring, meaning that Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will not be allowed at ringside.

However, even if this happens, Solo could show up after the match and assault Braun, two weeks after their match on the blue brand. It will also be interesting to see if there will be tension between Sikoa and Fatu, who don't see eye to eye. There have been rumors of a match at WrestleMania 41 if they turn on each other in the coming weeks.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

The American Nightmare was not in the mood to talk to The Miz about what happened at Elimination Chamber, where John Cena turned heel and brutally assaulted him.

Thus, Cody showed up on Miz TV last week and took out the A-Lister ahead of his confrontation with The Cenation Leader, which took place in Brussels, Belgium, this past Monday.

This Friday on SmackDown, the former World Champion could seek revenge against Cody Rhodes and could demand a match from Nick Aldis. This will serve as another chance for the Undisputed WWE Champion to make a statement ahead of the upcoming face-off with John Cena next Monday in Glasgow, Scotland.

#2. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton shouldn't be allowed to brawl until WrestleMania

As tension continues to rise between the reigning Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and the No. 1 contender and 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, Nick Aldis could take some precautionary measures to ensure that things do not get out of control.

Therefore, he could announce that the two top female stars will not be allowed to physically provoke each other until WrestleMania 41. This way, he can ensure that Tiffany and Charlotte will not engage in a brawl until The Showcase of The Immortals.

#1. Nick Aldis could make Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs CM Punk official for WrestleMania 41

WWE fans in Bologna, Italy, will see a blockbuster segment this Friday night on SmackDown, as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be on the blue brand to confront each other.

The OTC returned to WWE for the first time since the Royal Rumble and assaulted both The Visionary and The Best in the World during their Steel Cage Match a couple of weeks ago.

Fast forward to today, Nick Aldis could make the match official as early as this Friday on SmackDown, especially if things get out of control either in the ring or backstage.

