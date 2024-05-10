Nick Aldis must announce former WWE champion as Cody Rhodes' opponent at King and Queen of the Ring on SmackDown tonight

Cody Rhodes recently wrapped up a fantastic first title defense at Backlash France against AJ Styles, and another worthy opponent could already be presented by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Interestingly, this could be more than just for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The former defended the gold for the first time at Backlash, where he performed amazingly against AJ Styles. On the other hand, the former champion hasn't been seen since the April event, but Solo Sikoa has since assumed control of The Bloodline.

With this in mind, Nick Aldis could book the former North American Champion against The American Nightmare tonight on SmackDown at King and Queen of the Ring.

Solo Sikoa just came off a big win at Backlash

While it was already established that Cody retained at Backlash, the same happened to Solo. During the France Premium Live Event, Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. However, The Bloodline accomplished that due to Tanga Loa's interference.

Solo could even be the one to approach Nick tonight on SmackDown about placing him in a major match, coming off with lots of confidence and new additions to his group. Aldis could finally give in and award him the title match after further intimidation from the group.

Solo Sikoa could be the way to continue the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns saga

While it may seem like Cody and Roman's story is already finished, such things never happen in WWE. Later in the future, both men could face each other again, and Solo Sikoa could be that link they need.

Solo could feud with Cody en route to the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia as a way of seeking retribution for The Tribal Chief's defeat at The Show of Shows last month. In this way, fans could also see how Sikoa would fare when placed on top.

Solo Sikoa can force his way against Cody Rhodes

With Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa now added to The Bloodline, Sikoa will surely feel more invincible and confident by having them watch his back. Due to this, he could be more comfortable coming after Rhodes directly.

The Enforcer could begin to target The American Nightmare on SmackDown tonight and beyond and have one agenda: to right the wrongs of his cousin. In this way, it will further establish his feud with Roman and also against Cody.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback