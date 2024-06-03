Nick Aldis must bring back risky stipulation match after 8 years for AJ Styles vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash at the Castle

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles Two will likely be announced for Clash at the Castle on June 15, 2024. Since Styles and Rhodes have already faced each other for the Undisputed WWE Championship before, Nick Aldis could add a rare stipulation to increase the hype surrounding their potential rematch.

AJ Styles was Cody Rhodes' first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship as the two squared off at Backlash France. While the champion retained his gold, Styles continued to pursue the title and ensured he captured the former's attention by attacking him last week on SmackDown.

Following Styles' assault, Rhodes will likely defend his championship against The Phenomenal One at Clash at the Castle. Nick Aldis should book the two in a Title vs. Career match, making it a must-watch showdown.

Title vs. Career would make the match feel less repetitive

As mentioned above, Styles and Cody Rhodes have already faced each other, and it was arguably a predictable match.

Although it was an exciting bout, it is still fresh in fans' minds. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion must do something unique to increase the stakes. A Title vs. Career match last happened at No Mercy 2016. Dolph Ziggler and The Miz battled for the Intercontinental Championship on the show, and it was an exciting affair.

Aldis could reintroduce the stipulation after nearly eight years by booking Rhodes to put his title on the line in a Title vs. Career contest against Styles.

Adds interest to Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles' stories in WWE

A potential Title vs. Career match would be a must-win bout for both Cody Rhodes and The Phenomenal One.

Over the years, Styles has wrestled for many top promotions, earning several accolades. Meanwhile, Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion after making a risky decision to leave AEW just to be a world champion.

Both men will have everything to lose in a Title vs. Career contest, but also a lot to gain. Considering their recent directions in the company, the potential match would be highly unpredictable.

AJ Styles' loss can result in him going back to his roots

One of the biggest talking points in WWE today is its recent partnership with TNA Wrestling. Jordynne Grace appeared on last week's NXT and will be performing for the brand twice in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the two companies can exchange more talents in the coming months.

TNA is about to host its Slammiversary pay-per-view soon. Before joining WWE, Styles made his name in the Nashville-based promotion. He might want to return to the company for one final run before hanging up his boots. Hence, a Career vs Title match against Rhodes could allow The Phenomenal One to return to his old stomping ground at the high-profile event.

