Nick Aldis to reveal former champion has quit off-screen; bad news for John Cena? 4 Things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on this week's show

This week’s WWE SmackDown is set to emanate from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, and many surprises might unfold on the show. The blue brand edition following WrestleMania has already made waves with some massive headlines, including the return of Aleister Black for the first time after 1452 days.

Ad

In addition, a major match between John Cena and Randy Orton has been announced for WWE Backlash, which is being dubbed as ‘One Last Time,’ with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. This has heightened excitement among fans for the upcoming premium live event.

This week’s edition could have some more announcements for the future. Nick Aldis has been doing a brilliant job as the SmackDown General Manager and could leave the world buzzing with some major announcements. Let’s check out a few announcements that could be made.

Ad

Trending

#4. He could announce that Chelsea Green has quit

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green lost her Women’s United States Championship to Zelina Vega last week on the blue brand and has said ‘Goodbye’ to WWE on X/Twitter. While Green might be maintaining her character, as she always does, she could end up making a massive decision.

Nick Aldis could announce that the former champion has quit the blue brand along with her allies, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, and that she is en route to Monday Night RAW. This could open up numerous opportunities for the company in the future.

Ad

#3. Rematch between Naomi and Jade Cargill, this time with a stipulation

WrestleMania 41 featured a massive showdown between Jade Cargill and Naomi, with the latter ultimately losing her battle. Cargill then challenged the Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a match last week on SmackDown and was on the verge of becoming the new champion when Naomi interfered, launching an attack on the star.

Ad

With Backlash around the corner, Nick Aldis could announce a rematch between both women, this time with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee, which could prove to be a massive attraction for the premium live event.

#2. No interference allowed in John Cena vs. Randy Orton

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. Ahead of the premium live event, The Viper will make an appearance on the blue brand this week, but Cena’s status still seems uncertain.

Ad

Nick Aldis could add a major clause to their ‘One Last Time’ match, which could end up changing the landscape of their feud. Aldis might announce that no interferences would be permitted during the showdown, which is the major reason Cena walked out as the champion at WrestleMania 41. This could make the Franchise Player furious, and he might show a newer version of his heel character.

#1. Fatal Four-Way United States Championship match announced for WWE Backlash

Ad

Ad

The United States Championship picture is at its best position in years, with four of the biggest names in the industry involved. Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight in a massive match at WrestleMania 41 and was confronted by Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest on SmackDown last week. As the storyline involving all four men develops, a major Fatal Four-Way match may be announced for Backlash 2025.

This could also open the opportunity for Solo Sikoa to finally betray Fatu and help another name in winning the battle. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for all the stars in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More