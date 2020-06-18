Noam Dar discusses Vince McMahon, Goldberg, and NXT UK's return [Exclusive]

Noam Dar discusses how Vince McMahon is scared of him and more!

The Scottish Supernova also reveals when he believes NXT UK will return.

Noam Dar discusses NXT UK

Noam Dar is a man with both ability and charisma in abundance - but sadly, he's unable to display either in a WWE ring right now as the NXT UK Superstar is currently in the UK, where no live wrestling is taking place at all right now.

Not only have NXT UK's tapings been completely suspended - with Glasgow's live events being cancelled last week - but The Scottish Supernova, Noam Dar, also recently became ICW World Heavyweight Champion right before lockdown, and all Insane Championship Wrestling events have now been suspended until 2021.

Just interviewed @NoamDar, by which I mean I spent 15 mins trying not to laugh!



We discussed:



- Vince McMahon's thoughts on his accent

- A dream match with Goldberg in Israel

- Wanting a FIFA match with The Great Khali

- Potentially defending the ICW Championship in WWE

& more! pic.twitter.com/qrCtF9qfMQ — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 11, 2020

Noam Dar meets Sportskeeda

Noam Dar, however, is embracing lockdown, and treating it like a "prison mentality" in order to make sure he's ready to go tomorrow if things drastically change. So, that settles the in-ring ability. As for charisma?

Well, the Scottish Supernova brought it in abundance in this exclusive interview with myself.

You can watch our interview with Noam Dar in its entirety below, or read on for a full transcript.

Advertisement

The first thing we need to address is that magnificent beard! For a lot of people that haven't seen you on social media, they might not actually recognise you because the beard has just come out of nowhere. The first thing I need to ask, as everyone will be dying to know, is that staying once you're back in the ring or is it coming off when you get back to competing.

Unfortunately not. This beard is a means to an end and it's part of a lifestyle that I've been living since lockdown began. I've playfully called this period of my life a "prison mentality" experience. When lockdown started, I knew that I had to double down in order to stay focused and not get distracted with all the external stuff that's going on and stay focused on the goals in hand - so this has really helped contribute to the tunnel vision.

I mean, I get one phone call a day, the food here is terrible. I get to go outside and get some yard time but, right now, that's what's working for me and the disregard for the appearance that you see is part of it and I believe that that's synonymous with the opportunity that I have right now is to, rather than try and get through this lockdown as quick as possible, I've decided to get stuck in it and really experience the solitude, and hence as part of it is what you're seeing sticking out of my face right now.

Next: Noam Dar discusses when he thinks NXT UK will return

1 / 5 NEXT