NXT Stand and Deliver 2022: Preview and Predictions

NXT kicks off WrestleMania Saturday with Stand and Deliver. There are a few interesting notes about the show.

First, it features eight matches, more than a standard "TakeOver" event. It's also the first event held in a larger venue away from the WWE Performance Center.

Finally, the show features several multi-person matches, which could either be a result of a lazy booking or result in some decent matches. Only time will tell.

The following article runs down the card, including a preview and predictions for each match.

1. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

Bron Breakker is clearly on Vince McMahon's radar to be a top star on the main roster in the near future, having already made a couple of appearances on Monday Night RAW.

On the flip side, Dolph Ziggler has found a prominent role at the head of the roster. Since the creative team has just put the title on him, it is likely that they will have him hold it for a bit in an attempt to build a new challenger to take the belt off of him eventually.

That being said, the writers will have to come up with a finish that keeps the title on Ziggler while making Breakker look strong in defeat. Fans can expect some interference from Ziggler's tag team partner, Robert Roode.

Prediction: Dolph Ziggler will retain the NXT Championship over Bron Breakker

2. Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match for the North American Championship

A brawl broke out between the contenders on Tuesday's show.

The North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend the title against Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, Solo Sikoa, and Santos Escobar in a ladder match.

This will likely be a classic action-packed match with tons of high spots using the ladder. In terms of who emerges victorious, it seems that creative is telling the story of Cameron Grimes' journey to the top, so a title win makes sense here.

The eventual plan would be to transition the title from Grimes to Waller, who is easily the top heel of the brand.

Prediction: Cameron Grimes will win the NXT North American Championship

3. Fatal Four-Way for the NXT Women's Championship

This was an interesting booking decision. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray won the Dusty Rhodes Women's Tag Team Classic, which would typically grant them a Women's Tag Team Championship Match.

Instead, both competitors traded their shots for a chance at the Women's Championship, held by Mandy Rose.

Cora Jade rounds out the foursome as she is out for revenge after Toxic Attraction cost her and Raquel Gonzalez their match in the Dusty Classic. While this should be a good match, it doesn't seem the creative would take the title off of Rose.

Prediction: Mandy Rose will retain the NXT Women's Championship

4. Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the Tag Team Championship

Imperium is the current tag team champion.

In the continuing trend of multi-person matches at Stand and Deliver, the NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line when Imperium defends their gold against MSK and the Creed Brothers.

Admittedly, the roster is a bit green, but the Creed Brothers are standouts with the potential to be megastars. Fans can expect some further storyline development around the Brothers' mystery attackers.

Prediction: The Creed Brothers will win the NXT Tag Team Champions

5. LA Knight vs. Gunther

Since joining the U.S. brand, Gunther has been off to a slow start.

LA Knight is considered one of the brand's stars, so hopefully, a win over him could set Gunther on a path where he can be featured in higher-profile matches. The plan should eventually involve a run with the Championship.

Prediction: Gunther will defeat LA Knight.

6. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo

This is being billed as Tommaso Ciampa's last match on the brand, likely moving to Monday Night RAW. If this is the case, fans would expect the former NXT Champion to put Tony D'Angelo over on his way out.

To D'Angelo's credit, he is coming along nicely for someone who has only had a handful of matches. Ciampa should give him the platform to perform well, and then it is up to Tony and the creative team to build on the momentum.

Prediction: Tony D'Angelo will defeat Tommaso Ciampa

7. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

Toxic Attraction holds all the championships of the NXT women's division.

This was another surprising move that seemed to come out of nowhere. After a long feud, the creative team has decided to reunite Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, this means that Toxic Attraction will likely drop the titles here, which seems premature. It will be interesting to see if this is part of a longer story where the duo gets the belts back, with Gonzalez potentially turning on Kai.

Prediction: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Edited by Angana Roy