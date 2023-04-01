NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 Predictions

NXT Stand and Deliver is set to take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will take place during the day of WrestleMania 39 Night 1 with a special start time of 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seven matches will be featured on the card, including five championship matches. The outcome of these matches will likely unveil storyline directions for the brand in the weeks and months to come.

It may also give fans an indication of which NXT talent may be headed to the main roster shortly after The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The following article previews and provides predictions for each match. As usual, fans will be discussing and speculating about the winners and losers of these matches, so it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

1. NXT Championship Match

Will fans see a new NXT Champion crowned at Stand and Deliver?

The NXT Championship will be on the line at Stand and Deliver as Bron Breakker defends the title against the number one contender, Carmelo Hayes.

Bron will be champion for 360 days when he steps into the ring with Hayes, and it is likely the company will look to move the title. Hayes has improved immensely since joining the brand in February 2021, and it seems to be his time to be the face of the brand moving forward.

For Breakker, there are rumors of an imminent move to the main roster, and fans should not be surprised to see him show up as early as Monday night on RAW.

Prediction: Carmelo Hayes will win the NXT Championship

2. Women's Championship Match

The Women's Championship will be defended in a ladder match featuring the defending champion, Roxanne Perez, in addition to Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, and Indi Hartwell.

The story of this match has been whether or not Perez will be cleared to compete after collapsing in the ring after successfully defending the title against Meiko Satomura. It was determined just this past week that she would be good to go, and fans can expect her to retain the title.

The company is particularly high on Stratton and Stark, so fans can expect them to have strong performances. As for Dolin, expect Jacy Jayne to interfere and take her out of the match. And for Hartwell, it is likely she will turn heel after coming up short in this match.

Prediction: Roxanne Perez will retain the NXT Women's Championship

3. NXT North American Championship

Can Wes Lee hold on to the NXT North American Championship?

The NXT North American Championship will be defended by Wes Lee as he faces Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, and Axiom.

This will likely be the match that opens the show with an energy that will set the pace for the rest of the event. Wes Lee has been a pleasant surprise in the singles role and his run with the North American Championship has been impressive.

Expect each participant to have their signature spots while the match itself will further the storyline between McDonagh and Dragunov, as well as the issues between Wes Lee and Axiom, who has been campaigning hard for a title shot.

Fans can expect brand newcomer Dragon Lee to take the title and begin a run of his own.

Prediction: Dragon Lee will win the NXT North American Championship

4. Women's Tag Team Championship

Will Stand and Deliver be the end for the team of Henley and James?

Fallon Henley and Kiana James will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against the new team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

It is clear that the storyline is leading to a breakup between Henley and James, which will potentially lead to friction between Henley and her friends, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Beyond the storyline, the match will serve as a vehicle to establish the team of Fyre and Isla Dawn as they begin their own Championship reign.

Prediction: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will win the NXT Women's Championship

5. Tag Team Championship Match

Can Gallus continue their dominance in the NXT tag team division?

In a triple threat match, Gallus will defend the Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers, Tony D'Angelo, and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

Since Gallus recently won the titles, fans should not expect them to drop them there. That said, it should be a good showcase for Gallus to face off against the Creeds, and this is a match the creative team could go back to down the line.

D'Angelo and Lorenzo are gaining momentum, so fans can expect that they will be presented strongly as well.

Prediction: Gallus will retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

6. Unsanctioned Match

Issues between Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller will come to a head at Stand and Deliver.

Waller is one of the brightest spots on the NXT roster and could be one of the favorites to join the main roster soon. Since Gargano is already featured on RAW, this could be the first chapter in a long feud. Nevertheless, expect Waller to get his comeuppance here.

Prediction: Johnny Gargano will defeat Grayson Waller

7. Eight-Person Tag Team Match

Who will control Chase University at the end of Stand and Deliver?

Chase University is at stake as Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate take on the Schism faction of Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler, and Ava.

Two things to look out for: First, Ava is the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and this will be her first televised match. So it will be interesting to see if she has any of the same talent that made her father one of the all-time greats.

Second, Duke Hudson has been frustrated with his role within Chase University as of late, so fans should watch for him to do something that may cost his team the match.

Prediction: Schism will defeat Chase University and Tyler Bate

