NXT TakeOver: Portland - 5 Potential endings to Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship

Only the strong will survive

NXT TakeOver: Portland will host some of the biggest matches we've seen in the history of the Black & Gold brand. Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano will go to war while Tegan Nox will get her hands on Dakota Kai.

The NXT North American Championship will be defended by Keith Lee against his old foe, Dominik Dijakovic. Rhea Ripley will defend her NXT Championship against Bianca Belair.

However, no clash will be more epic and interesting than the clash between former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and current NXT Champion Adam Cole.

The two men will step in the ring for a singles match for the first time against each other, and we can wait to watch them collide in the ring.

With so much on the line in this match and rivalry, we will look at the 5 possible finishes to the NXT Championship match between Cole and Ciampa at TakeOver: Portland.

#5 Adam Cole retains clean

Cole values the gold too much

Adam Cole has held the NXT Championship since June 1, 2019. Since then, he has come face to face with many challenges, including from Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor, and he had to overcome them in some great matches.

In most of the cases, Cole has been able to dominate his opponents or pick up a clean victory with The Last Shot even while playing a heel. This has shown why he is regarded as one of the best NXT Champion of all time.

When Cole comes face to face with a man he has never battled in singles competition before, he will have to give it his best and more as Tommaso Ciampa has been looking to win back the title he never lost.

Cole has been NXT’s face for a long time now and has managed to defeat Daniel Bryan on SmackDown and came close to victory against Seth Rollins on RAW, proving he is not just the leader of The Undisputed Era, but the King of NXT.

Keeping that in mind, there is a chance that Cole will retain his title by winning in an uncontroversial way, extending his reign and taking Ciampa out of the NXT Championship run.

