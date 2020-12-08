NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 - 5 things we learned from the event

The men and women of NXT pulled out all of the stops at NXT TakeOver: WarGames this past weekend. While only one title - the NXT North American Championship - was defended, there were two matches in the WarGames structure. The event also featured a Strap Match and a singles bout between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa.

The build to the men's WarGames match was centered around Pat McAfee trying to end The Undisputed ERA. McAfee's quest led to a title win for Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. It also led to Pete Dunne turning heel as well. As a result, McAfee formed a formidable faction on NXT.

While Finn Balor did not defend his NXT Championship on Sunday, he vowed that he would be on NXT this Wednesday. He had a brief promo during the event.

"When the sirens stop, and the cages raises, we get back to what matters most."



In theory, the feud between Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis should be over. But since the heel lost, it could continue. The same could be said for the Thatcher/Ciampa feud. Elsewhere, Io Shirai might have had the moment of the night when she jumped off of the top of the WarGames structure while she was wearing a trash can.

Plus, Johnny Gargano regained his North American Championship, though he resorted to some dastardly means to do so. As is usually the case, NXT brought it in all of these matches. Coming out of the show, NXT fans were left with some questions and some lessons learned. Here are five things that we learned at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

#5 Shotzi Blackheart got a new tank at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Blackheart's new tank is bigger and better than ever!

During the entire build to the female WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Shotzi Blackheart rebuilt her tank. The vehicle was destroyed by Candice LeRae, and it was the reason why each woman captained her own team.

While Blackheart was putting together a new version of her tank, she was also "building" her squad. In different parts of the rebuilding vignettes, fans saw Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley join Team Blackheart for NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Before the show's opening contest, Blackheart entered with her new machine. It was much bigger and bulkier than her previous tank. It even had a projectile shooter. Blackheart wasted little time in firing the rocket at the cages, where Dakota Kai was waiting in the ring.

The tank is symbolic for Blackheart and her life. She has previously said that she had to rebuild herself several times. The vehicle was and is was a big part of her persona. It was great to see that she was successful in constructing another machine of mayhem. Sunday night was the perfect stage to reveal her creation.