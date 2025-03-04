OG Bloodline member to bid goodbye to the WWE Universe on RAW after Elimination Chamber? Exploring the potential

WWE Monday Night RAW will kick off tonight from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The red brand is expected to be thrilling tonight as storylines will take a follow-up right after Elimination Chamber. As a result of one of the matches at Elimination Chamber, a big WWE superstar might walk away from the promotion.

OG Bloodline member Sami Zayn had a rough outing at the Premium Live Event. It was a bitter battle against his friend-turned-enemy in an Unsanctioned match. As expected, the two unleashed anger on each other, and their battle even spilled outside the ring. However, The Prizefighter had the last laugh after executing two powerbombs against Zayn to the ring apron and scoring the win.

The former Intercontinental Champion went out to fight KO against the wishes of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. He was already nursing an injured neck but got Pearce to announce the match.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Sami Zayn can come out and announce his decision to stay away from WWE for some time because of the horrific injuries he has sustained. He can say that the doctors have advised him to stay away from in-ring competition and that he might not be able to compete at WrestleMania 41 and finish his tale with Kevin Owens.

Randy Orton is expected to face Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Viper made a stunning return at Elimination Chamber towards the closing moments of Zayn and KO's match. The Prizefighter was just about to deliver another scathing Package Piledriver on Zayn outside the ring, and that's when Orton's music hit the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Legend Killer came out with an angry look and didn't waste time attacking Kevin Owens. Orton was also taken out of action by KO via a devastating Piledriver in November 2024, making this his first appearance in three months.

Orton wasn't satisfied with simply punching and kicking KO; he was about to use his decade-old deadly finishing move, the Punt Kick. Although he had stopped using this finisher on his opponents for a while because of its severity on the head, Orton found it apt to use against Owens.

However, security officials prevented him from launching the kick, and Owens was taken out. Since Zayn might no longer compete against KO, Randy Orton is highly speculated to exchange fists with The Prizefighter at WrestleMania 41. Zayn, however, can accompany The Viper to the ring. It remains to be seen in what kind of match the 14-time WWE Champion will pitch for WrestleMania 41.

