WWE News Roundup: Major superstar will never wrestle again after last-ever match, Update on Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre to turn face?

Welcome back to another edition of WWE News Roundup, where we discuss all the top stories making rounds in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's edition, we will look at topics around Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Also, a major name is set to retire after his upcoming last-ever match. So, without any further delay, let's check it out.

#1. WWE RAW preview

We will see the fallout from Elimination Chamber on the upcoming edition of RAW as appearances from Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair are announced for the show. Other than the three, Gunther is also slated to be present on the show.

Also, three title matches have been announced for the show so far: Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky, while Lyra Valkyria will put the Women's IC title on the line against Ivy Nile. The War Raiders will also defend their tag titles against the Creed Brothers.

#2. Update on Sami Zayn after WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn was involved in a gruesome, unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber, where he took on his former best friend, Kevin Owens. Not only did Zayn end up losing the match, but he was also brutally hurt and was helped out to the back.

Michael Cole noted that the OG Bloodline member was never cleared to wrestle as he had been dealing with a setback after Kevin Owens took him out with a Package Piledriver a few weeks back. Zayn is unlikely to compete inside the squared circle anytime soon.

#3. Analyst speculates Drew McIntyre's face turn

John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber, which has caused a major buzz in the pro wrestling world. While fans are still discussing the ramifications of the turn, Analyst Sam Roberts speculated if it could lead to a face turn of Drew McIntyre:

"What about a villainous John Cena vs. a babyface Jey Uso? The idea that Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena is a match that we all want to see. What if it causes Drew McIntyre [to turn babyface]? What if that's the thing that pushes him more over to the babyface side? Who knows?" Roberts said.

Drew McIntyre has not had the run he would have hoped for as a heel, as he has lost the majority of big matches. The Scottish Warrior came up short at Elimination Chamber as well.

#4. Sabu is set to retire after upcoming last match

Sabu, who was a major name in the pro wrestling fraternity in the 1990s and 2000s, is set to compete in his last-ever match. It is also confirmed that the former WWE Superstar will never wrestle again after his upcoming match against Joey Janela.

The legendary star was a part of WWF in 1993. He returned to the global juggernaut for a short stint in 2006.

