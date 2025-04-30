OG Bloodline member to turn heel & break everyone's hearts after what went down on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

The latest episode of RAW saw several major developments, which created rumblings across the roster. One of the key points was Seth Rollins' bold declaration of what he, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman are capable of. The Visionary offered Sami Zayn the chance to join his faction or agree to move to SmackDown. However, the Canadian star refused to take any of the offers.

This did not sit well with the newly formed alliance, and Zayn suffered a merciless attack at the hands of Breakker and Rollins. After what happened this week on the red brand, there is a good possibility that the OG Bloodline member could turn heel in the coming weeks. Sami Zayn is expected to be away from television for a while after the brutal beatdown.

However, he may have realized that in order to stay on RAW, he would have to embrace his dark side and work on Rollins' ideologies. In a shocking turn of events, the former Intercontinental Champion could ambush his best friend, Jey Uso, upon his return. Zayn could launch a vicious attack on Jey—a moment that could break every fan's heart, leaving the arena in somber silence.

A major reason why Sami Zayn can turn his back on The YEET Master is that the latter currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship. The desire for gold could corrupt anyone, be it friends or family. Zayn has never won a world title in WWE, and seeing his best friend with the coveted title may make him question his worth and capability in the company.

Besides, it could also serve as an alarming reminder of what being a good guy has led him to. So, the OG Bloodline member may have no other choice but to turn heel whenever he comes back on RAW.

Sami Zayn to join Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW upon his return?

Following the recent events on RAW, it looks like Sami Zayn has only two options before him: either fight Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker or join hands with them. This has also sparked speculation of whether The Honorary Uce could end up aligning with the newly formed faction.

However, the chances of it happening are relatively low. Zayn has never been the type of superstar to accept tyranny. Even if he turns heel upon his comeback, he may continue to work as a singles superstar on the roster.

The former Intercontinental Champion could initially wage a war against Rollins and Co., which may go on for a while. Following that, Sami Zayn could unleash his dark side and officially turn heel on Monday Night RAW. A feud against Jey Uso seems inevitable, regardless of when it happens.

It will be interesting to see how Zayn responds after what transpired this week on the red brand. Will he go on a short hiatus or show up next week on RAW? Only time will tell what the creative team has in store.

