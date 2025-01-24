OG Bloodline member to warn Cody Rhodes; Hall of Famer to appear? - 3 predictions for The American Nightmare on WWE SmackDown tonight

Cody Rhodes is set to appear tonight on WWE SmackDown before he and Kevin Owens sign their contract at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event for their title match at Royal Rumble. Although he has a packed week ahead, his time on the Friday show might also be eventful.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have been feuding for quite some time on WWE SmackDown. They previously fought for the Undisputed WWE title on December's Saturday Night's Main Event, which ended with Cody winning. But, Kevin attacked his rival after the match and stole the Winged Eagle title. At Royal Rumble, the two will battle again in a ladder match for both titles, but they will first have to meet this weekend at SNME for their contract signing.

For this list, we will look at three things that can happen to Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3. Nick Aldis might give Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens a final warning

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes always end up having a brawl every time they came close to each other. Tonight on the Friday show, the General Manager, Nick Aldis, can ensure both men will still be able to give a good performance next week at Royal Rumble.

Before The American Nightmare appears in front of the fans tonight, Nick could remind him that if Kevin shows up, he needs to be the bigger person and wait until the premium live event next week. Also, Aldis can remind him that they have a big night tomorrow.

#2. WWE SmackDown could be graced by the presence of a Hall of Famer tonight

Due to the tension Kevin and Cody have on the Friday show, even Nick Aldis can't prevent them from brawling any longer and has even got himself involved in some of their physical clashes in the past. This is why it was decided that Shawn Michaels will be moderating the contract signing this weekend.

Although The Heartbreak Kid is still scheduled to appear on Saturday, he could make a surprise appearance tonight on WWE SmackDown and remind both stars to be on their best behavior, especially Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

#1. Sami Zayn might warn Cody Rhodes about Kevin Owens

This week on the RAW, Kevin visited the brand and talked to his friend, Sami Zayn. Owens seemingly talked his friend into saying they should main-event WrestleMania together, with Sami potentially winning the Royal Rumble and Owens as the defending champion. Although this plan sounded too good to be true, it might be enough to give Sami a change of heart.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Sami could interrupt whatever Cody has to say and warn him about Kevin. The OG Bloodline member could even tease a heel turn by saying he will always have Owens' back if push comes to shove.

