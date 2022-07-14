On This Day In WWE History - Stephanie McMahon introduces three groundbreaking superstars on RAW

Stephanie McMahon has been in WWE headlines quite a bit lately, but in 2015 she was included in the news for a completely different reason. On this day in WWE history, Stephane McMahon shook things up on the July 13th edition of Monday Night RAW.

Prior to this episode from the red brand, women's wrestling was starting to heat up. The Four Horsewomen of NXT consisted of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. Together, the four were putting on classic matches on a regular basis. They changed what many thought women's wrestling was.

On RAW, then-Divas Champion Nikki Bella was in the ring alongside her sister Brie Bella and their associate Alicia Fox. Bella declared herself as the Total Diva and that their group ran the division. This led to Stephanie McMahon coming out.

Stephanie took offense to Nikki's claim of running the company when it was actually Stephanie who did. Stephanie also insisted that the legacy of the Divas division was her responsibility. She then brought out Nikki's latest rival Paige before revealing two new stars joining the main roster from NXT: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The trio of Paige, Charlotte, and Becky would go on to become known as P.C.B.

The news didn't end there, however. Naomi and Tamina interrupted the segment and soon revealed they had a partner too. Their mysterious teammate was revealed to be NXT star Sasha Banks and thus Team B.A.D. was formed.

Team B.A.D., Team Bella, and P.C.B. then engaged in a brawl. Following this show, all three trios will have battles. Eventually, each faction was phased out, but the new stars were officially cemented as stars.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks each found unprecedented levels of success in the company. All three have been involved in the main event of WrestleMania while also headlining other premium live events. They've also all held numerous championships in the promotion.

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks have been away from WWE programming

Despite an incredible amount of success by all three women, only one of those who debuted 7 years ago has been on WWE programming recently. Becky Lynch is a fixture on RAW and is often involved in the main event of the program.

Charlotte Flair last competed on May 8th at WrestleMaia Backlash. She battled Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at the event. Charlotte came up short and hasn't been seen on television since.

The actual reason for her time away has been revealed. Charlotte Flair married former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The two's wedding took place on Friday, May 27th. Flair is expected to be back on television in the near future.

Sasha Banks, on the other hand, may not be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment. She and her Team B.A.D. partner Naomi both walked out during a live edition of Monday Night RAW in May. As a result, both stars were suspended indefinitely. It appears Sasha and the promotion may have bad blood between them.

The Boss' contract status is often speculated upon, with some reporting that she may have been released or is at least attempting to secure her release from the company. Regardless, unless both sides can patch up their animosity, Sasha Banks is unlikely to appear on either WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown in the near future.

