Only one man on WWE SmackDown is capable of dethroning Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns makes his return to WWE tonight on SmackDown. It will be his first appearance since the RAW after WrestleMania 39, so things could get interesting. However, there's just one problem.

Thanks to the WWE Draft, none of The Tribal Chief's potential opponents on the blue brand seem like a challenge to him. Reigns can face the likes of Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles, but there won't be any doubt over who would win.

His biggest threats are on RAW, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins leading the way. No current SmackDown Superstar seems capable of dethroning Roman Reigns, except for maybe a particular member of his family. Jey Uso could be the key to the downfall of The Head of the Table.

He has proven it before, refusing to give up in his attempts to defeat his cousin at the start of his record-breaking Universal Championship reign. Reigns has put Jey through mental hell, beating him down to the point where the tag team specialist had no choice but to "fall in line."

WWE has hinted at internal tension within The Bloodline, with Jimmy and Jey Uso seemingly not on the same page as Solo Sikoa. Their trios win at Backlash may have eased things slightly, but The Tribal Chief might still be unhappy. This could lead to the single biggest mistake of his near-1,000-day title reign.

Roman Reigns could kick Jey Uso out of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Following the tension, Roman Reigns might take an extreme step and eject The Usos from The Bloodline. The signs are there. He may even opt to keep Jimmy Uso in the group just to divide the twin brothers. Whether it happens on SmackDown tonight or in the coming weeks, the feud that emerges from it would be legendary.

WWE can use the next three months of SmackDown to build Jey Uso to the point where people can actually believe he will end Roman's reign at SummerSlam. The potential is already there for such a massive push, especially with the story beats involving Sami Zayn.

