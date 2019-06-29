Opinion: Kenny Omega's Twitter rant on WWE seems like a desperate move

Omega is an EVP at AEW

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not represent the views of Sportskeeda

Widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers on the planet, Kenny Omega had a rather interesting day on Twitter a few days ago. It all started with WWE officially announcing that they will be streaming Evolve's 10th Anniversary Show on the WWE Network on July 13, the same day as AEW's Fight for the Fallen.

Omega, in a since-deleted tweet, took on WWE for lining their pockets with blood money, a reference to WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia and trying to undermine an event meant for charity (the proceeds from AEW's Fight for the Fallen would be donated to the victims of gun violence). He would then say that he can't help but feel sick of it and that he believed that healthy competition was supposed to be a good thing.

Omega's deleted tweet

Now, had this come from someone like Chris Jericho, who likes to stoke fire on social media from time to time, we would have understood it.

But, Omega isn't known to be someone who makes provocative statements and it was doubly surprising considering the fact that he is one of the top executives in AEW.

While Omega is justified in criticizing WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia and rightly so, as many have since the company started its partnership with the Arab nation. But what Omega has to realize that in business, sometimes you have put aside morality because the primary goal of a business organization, which as far we can tell both WWE and AEW are, is to earn profits and expand their reach worldwide. We can sit here and make a hue and cry about WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia, it doesn't take away from the fact that this partnership has been highly profitable for the company.

Omega and the rest of the AEW crew have made careers out of being anti-WWE. Their weekly YouTube show, Being The Elite, is filled with instances of them taking shots at WWE, something which many fans like and that's one of the many reasons why they have been so popular/successful in the first place. Cody breaking the throne and christening himself as ' The Throne Breaker' had the entire wrestling buzzing as many saw as the AEW subtly declaring war on WWE. Chris Jericho, a top AEW Superstar, has stated on numerous occasions that the company is indeed at war with Vince McMahon & Co. So, now when WWE decides to fire back in some fire, why cry foul. Rather than taking shots at WWE on social media, Omega and his crew should try to put out a product that is better than WWE.

Besides, why should a company who have sold out their upcoming show, 'ALL OUT', in record time and whose ticket demand was more than that of WrestleMania 35 be worried about a small time indy promotion like Evolve, whose upcoming show at the 2300 Arena holds only about 1,000+ people.

It was foolish on Omega's part to make such a comment in the first place as it shows that he is getting jittery and cold-feet about AEW's event going head-to-head with an indie event streamed on the WWE. Him deleting the tweet, thereafter, just goes on to show that he made an impulsive statement, which he realized isn't going to help him in any way, shape or form.