Paige may not return to WWE alone

It has been three years since Paige last appeared in WWE, departing the company in 2022. The former Divas Champion moved to AEW under her real name, Saraya, but it seems that her time with Tony Khan's company should be over soon.

Saraya hasn't competed in AEW since October, and she recently opened up about the possibility of a WWE comeback once her contract with AEW expires in September.

Still, if she comes back, WWE Creative may not bring her back alone, but she could also sign her former tag team partner, Mandy Rose.

Paige says she is open to returning to WWE

In a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, the former Divas Champion kept the door open for a WWE return and praised the Stamford-based company.

“Yeah, I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I’m just appreciative of that. One day, who knows. I love my time in AEW though," she said. [H/T Wrestlezone]

Given how talented the Women's Division has been lately, Paige's addition would make it even stronger, and WWE Creative would strongly consider it.

Mandy Rose hasn't ruled out a WWE return

The former WWE star has revealed that even if she enjoys life away from wrestling, she won't rule out a return to the business despite suffering an injury to her cervical spine.

Should she recover from that injury, she could return to wrestling with Paige by her side, either as her manager or tag team partner.

WWE could re-form a faction with Mandy Rose and Paige

It wouldn't be a surprise if WWE brought back the two female stars to recreate their faction, The Absolution. And with Sonya Deville recently leaving WWE, Saraya and Mandy Rose could add a third member to their faction and go on to dominate the Women's Division.

On that occasion, an NXT star would be the perfect fit, allowing her to move to the main roster and even get a push from WWE.

