Paige reveals whether she believes NXT has the best women's roster in the world [Exclusive]

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was the youngest ever Divas Champion Paige!

Apart from revealing whether she'll ever wrestle again, Paige spoke very highly of her time managing the Kabuki Warriors - revealing why she was split up from the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions , deeming it as a mutual decision between herself and Paul Heyman so that Asuka and Kairi Sane weren't left sitting on the sidelines while she went for surgery.

One thing I had to ask Paige about was what she thought about the comments that NXT has the best Women's roster in the world right now.

Everyone says NXT has the best women's roster in the world, I think RAW and SmackDown have incredible rosters too. What do you think of those comments, being one of the innovators of women's wrestling?

I think just in general, I don't think anyone has, like, the best roster, I think we're all in the same company so we're all one big roster, you know?

I feel like every single woman is unique and every single one has different talents, and I think everyone kills it in their own special way, so I couldn't be prouder, but it is kinda bittersweet because I wish it could be a part of it wrestling-wise, but at least I got to be a part of the start of it, so it's wonderful. It's a good journey.

