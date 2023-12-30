Paul Heyman to betray Roman Reigns and start a faction with CM Punk & 3 other WWE stars? Exploring massive twist

It is no surprise that CM Punk and Paul Heyman are close, which is why many expect the two to reunite at the expense of Roman Reigns. However, if the Wiseman is to betray his Tribal Chief, he must have a plan. That plan might be to birth a brand new faction that could dominate WWE.

So, who would join Punk and Heyman in this dream group? First things first, the former head of ECW can convince The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa to turn against his cousin. With Reigns not on television that often, Paul Heyman might influence The Enforcer's decision-making. This could be part of his rumored new chapter.

As for the other members of this Paul Heyman and CM Punk-led faction, their links to NXT may come in handy. The Wiseman was present at Bron Breakker's ringside for a match a couple of months ago, and while it was approved by Roman Reigns, something more sinister might be at play here.

Meanwhile, Breakker's real-life girlfriend, Cora Jade, is a huge Punk fan. She is thriving as a heel on WWE's developmental brand, but sharing screen time with her idol and a legend like Heyman would be a massive step up.

A faction led by the Wiseman with CM Punk, Solo Sikoa, Bron Breakker, and Cora Jade would go places on RAW or SmackDown.

Roman Reigns would turn babyface to feud with CM Punk and Paul Heyman

CM Punk and Roman Reigns will inevitably clash at some point in 2024. It will happen whether or not The Straight Edge Superstar pries Paul Heyman away from The Tribal Chief. If that is the basis for this story, expect a double turn to happen, with Punk turning heel and Reigns going babyface.

With a strong faction behind Punk, it would provide Roman Reigns with quite the challenge. However, the Head of the Table's potential endgame in this scenario may not even be a match with the Chicago native but rather one against Solo Sikoa.

This would lead to a passing of the torch moment, as The Enforcer would probably become the new Tribal Chief. Solo can then be an equal to CM Punk, potentially even taking over as the leader of Paul Heyman's evil empire. The possibilities are endless! The fans need to stay tuned to find out.

Do you think a betrayal is on the cards for Roman Reigns?