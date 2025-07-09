Paul Heyman to betray Seth Rollins; top star turns heel after 9 years & joins him – 3 ways Cody Rhodes can form a faction

Cody Rhodes took down Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions. The American Nightmare will now challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

Throughout the match in Saudi Arabia, there were unmistakable signs that the former WWE Champion might be turning heel. The last time Cody was a heel in the company was during his run as Stardust in 2016. As part of the turn, the 40-year-old may look to start a faction to cement his dominance.

Here are three ways Rhodes could start a group:

#3 Paul Heyman could betray Seth Rollins and ally with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman have both acknowledged each other in interviews. Heyman praised Rhodes as a remarkable professional, while Cody said he could have been a great Paul Heyman Guy in another timeline.

As part of the former WWE Champion's turn, the two could align at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare is scheduled to face off against John Cena at the Biggest Party of the Summer. After Rhodes potentially beats the 17-time world champion, Seth Rollins might show up with Heyman to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. But when he's about to do it, The Oracle could turn on him and assist Rhodes in taking down The Visionary.

This would signal the start of a fresh alliance. Heyman and Rhodes could kick off a new faction, with the legendary manager recruiting Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as part of his grand scheme, leaving Seth Rollins in the dust.

#2 Rhodes could recruit two stars from NXT

Cody Rhodes could also look to bring Ricky Saints and Shawn Spears over from NXT. Both Saints and Spears were recently spotted celebrating the former Undisputed WWE Champion's birthday, and the three of them share a history from their days in AEW. Given that connection, WWE might decide to bring them together on the main roster.

The three stars could form a faction similar to Seth Rollins’s stable but with a twist. This group could serve as a modern version of Legacy, with Cody leading the charge and guiding rising stars like Starks and Spears on a path to greatness.

#1 Joins Rollins and eventually becomes the leader

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have gone head-to-head as both friends and foes in several intense matches. With their rich and complicated backstory, the former might pull a shocker by turning heel and joining forces with Mr. Money in the Bank.

At SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes might show his real motives by teaming up with Seth and becoming the latest addition to his faction. They could pull off a brilliant strategy that may allow QB1 to snatch the Undisputed WWE Championship with support from The Visionary and his crew.

With Rollins in possession of the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase and Rhodes capturing the WWE title, this partnership could set the stage for future conflicts. As Rhodes gains momentum, he might begin to take control of the group, leading to a significant rivalry between the two stars in the future.

About the author Aviral Shukla Aviral Shukla is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over a decade. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2014 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others. Know More