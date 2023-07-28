WWE SummerSlam is on the horizon, and one of the biggest matches set for the event will take place between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The two men have built their rivalry well over the past few months, and Paul Heyman believes Jey has done something no one else has in recent years.

Jey Uso’s problems with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion started in late 2020. The two men competed for the Universal Championship twice before Jey was forced to join his cousin as part of The Bloodline.

Reigns continued his dominant run in WWE for over 1000 days before Jey became the first man to pin him in his current run at the 2023 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The spot changed the landscape of the company and showed that The Tribal Chief was not invincible.

Speaking to USA Network, Paul Heyman stated that Jey did the unthinkable and "pierced that veil and exposed the vulnerability" by pinning Roman Reigns.

"And Jey Uso, who knows Roman Reigns better than any other being on the planet – they were raised as brothers, not cousins – and Jey Uso pierced that veil and exposed the vulnerability, so this is where all leaders and great warriors and chieftains must do," he said.

His actions will likely lead to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion proving his adversity at SummerSlam. He will likely rise to new heights, according to The Wise Man.

"This is where Roman Reigns must rise to the occasion. This is where Roman Reigns gets to prove that adversity that does define The Tribal Chief and The Tribal Chief will turn back all adversity when faced with the task. So in many ways, the most devastating moment of the past few years for Roman Reigns, which was a loss in a tag team match to his cousin Jey Uso, was also the defining moment leading to us witnessing the greatness of Roman Reigns in that when taken down to such a low, it only propels him to rise to new heights."

The match between Reigns and Jey Uso will be nothing less than electric. Fans will also wait to see what role Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa play in the outcome of the contest. It could lead to another massive twist in The Bloodline’s story.

Paul Heyman thinks Roman Reigns’ previous loss could affect the outcome of the match at WWE SummerSlam

In the same interview with USA Network, Paul Heyman was asked about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s recent losing streak in tag team matches. The Wise Man made it clear that the loss is hanging over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s head, and it could affect the outcome of the match at SummerSlam.

"Of course the loss is hanging over Roman's head – it's the Sword of Damocles. Jey Uso has stripped The Tribal Chief of his sense of invincibility, invulnerability, of the sense that he is impervious to loss. We've never presented Roman Reigns as a god, only that he's in God Mode,” Heyman said.

However, the loss could only fuel Reigns’ determination to prove himself once again and reach the pinnacle of WWE. He has had an unparalleled run in recent years, and the creative team could continue to give him the backing he needs to break more records.

