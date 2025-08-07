Paul Heyman faces a major dilemma in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and Seth Rollins' current Oracle, Paul Heyman, might be facing a huge problem in the company in his current gimmick. Heyman might have been riding high on the success of Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision, but deep down, he knows there's a big problem developing that might engulf him soon. And he needs to act on it before it is too late.

Ad

The Oracle joined hands with Seth at this year's WrestleMania, backstabbing two of his clients on the same night - CM Punk and Roman Reigns. While betrayal of a trusted confidante is not new to Heyman, the events in WWE have put him in a pickle this time.

All former clients of Paul Heyman are under the same roof for the first time

For the first time in his history, all of Heyman's former major clients - namely Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns - are under the same roof once again. However, he isn't working with any of them.

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

When Lesnar was causing havoc with Paul as his advocate, CM Punk had not signed with WWE. When The Straight Edge Superstar returned at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023, The Beast Incarnate was not around.

However, with Brock Lesnar's return at the recently concluded SummerSlam, things have taken a dramatic turn. Heyman and Lesnar will be under the same roof once again, and it will be difficult for the former Wiseman to avoid his past client, with whom he has spent such a long time.

Ad

Paul Heyman spoke up on Brock Lesnar's WWE return at SummerSlam

While The Oracle was not around when Lesnar returned, being one of the creative figures behind the scenes, Heyman did know of The Beast's comeback to WWE.

While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show recently, Heyman stated that the idea to bring back Lesnar started a couple of weeks ago, and he was tagged into it once it was done.

Ad

"That happened real quick," he said. "Week, two weeks, a couple weeks… I got tagged into it after the deal was done." He confirmed that a new deal had to be signed to facilitate the comeback, stating, "He wasn’t coming back on speculation. No, he is Brock Lesnar," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Ad

Paul Heyman is often credited for being one of the men behind Lesnar's astounding success in WWE. It was Heyman who accompanied The Beast in his WWE debut in 2002.

Therefore, being under the same roof at this point and not being aligned with Lesnar might irk him, and he might do something about it.

Paul Heyman can ditch Seth Rollins to go with Brock Lesnar once again

It may sound unrealistic at this point, but it's not impossible. Paul Heyman can abandon Seth Rollins' faction down the line and align himself with Brock Lesnar for one last time.

Ad

The former Advocate of The Beast Incarnate knows that at 48, Lesnar is also perhaps on the last leg of his wrestling career. Heyman also knows that he might not be there for too long, given the controversy around his return. So, the Hall of Famer can align with Brock Lesnar once again for the final time and probably be by his side at WrestleMania 42.

Ad

At present, Brock Lesnar is speculated to square off against John Cena at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event at the end of this month.

It will be interesting to see The Beast's next opponent after his match with Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammed Bilal Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!