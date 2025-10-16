  • home icon
Paul Heyman to introduce WWE icon as the new leader of The Vision after Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Oct 16, 2025 01:46 GMT
Paul Heyman is still the Oracle of The Vision. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Paul Heyman is still the Oracle of The Vision. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The WWE Universe is still buzzing with the unexpected betrayal from The Vision against Seth Rollins. Bron Breakker speared The Visionary out of nowhere, and then Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman joined him in this mission. However, after the villainous faction kicked their leader out of the group, the Oracle might introduce WWE icon Roman Reigns as the newest leader of the faction.

Currently, The OTC is leading the OG Bloodline, but tensions are already visible within the family group. Reigns was unhappy with the distraction from The Usos in his Crown Jewel match, as it led to the Tsnumai pinning the Head of the Table. On RAW after the Perth, Australia show, Roman was notably missing, and more tensions were seen between the Samoan Twins.

Considering this, the OG Bloodline faction might likely get disbanded soon, and the Original Tribal Chief reunites with this ex-Wiseman and emerges as the new leader of The Vision. It's crucial to note that Roman is not a complete babyface star, and he is playing the tweener role as per the storyline.

Following Seth Rollins' eviction as the leader of the group, Heyman might soon approach the former Undisputed WWE Champion and recruit him as the leader. With this move, Roman will officially turn heel again on Monday Night RAW.

Though the scenario is based on assumptions, it still seems likely to unfold, especially after Seth Rollins' real-life injury, which changed the entire storyline plot.

What if Roman Reigns joins The Vision as the new leader in WWE?

If the Only Tribal Chief actually joins The Vision as their newest leader, then WWE can still set the stage for Roman vs Rollins at WrestleMania 42. Reports have already disclosed that the former Shield members are expected to clash at next year's Showcase of Immortals.

If The OTC turns heel and joins forces with Paul Heyman, then upon Seth Rollins' arrival, he will return as a babyface to seek vengeance against the Vision. When Roman comes forward as the leader, the Visionary must then address the Head of the Table.

This will eventually lead to a heel Roman vs a babyface Rollins bout at Shows of the Shows. As of writing, there is no official update regarding the status of Seth Rollins' injury and whether he will go on an extended hiatus or not.

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW is expected to provide significant updates on the future direction of Seth Rollins & The Vision in WWE.

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

