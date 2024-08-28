Paul Heyman to leave Roman Reigns & join WWE RAW star for a feud with OG Bloodline member? Potential twist explored

Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam 2024 and stopped Solo Sikoa from dethroning Cody Rhodes. Fans who hoped to see Paul Heyman walk out with the Original Tribal Chief, but were left disappointed when the fantasy union didn't come together.

Lately, Reigns has been working solo against The Bloodline. However, there are speculations that Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman will join him at some point in the future against Solo Sikoa and the current Bloodline. Unfortunately for Reigns, he might have The Usos by his side but might lose The Wiseman's support.

Over at Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso has advanced to the next level in the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament. Bron Breakker has already warned Uso about facing him, but Main Event Jey is not backing down. It's possible Paul Heyman will move to the red brand to align himself with Bron Breakker against the YEET Master.

Paul Heyman has always expressed his fondness for Bron Breakker and even endorsed him on WWE NXT last year. It will be quite the power move to align himself with one of the company's hottest assets and lead him into battle against a former Bloodline member! It will be nothing less than a cinematic experience.

However, it can also be a way to convince Jey Uso to come over to Roman Reigns' side. After aligning himself with Breakker, Heyman pulls off a massive betrayal at the last minute and helps Uso dethrone Breakker. Following that, he convinces Jey to help Roman Reigns against the current Bloodline.

Paul Heyman sent a message after The Bloodline assaulted Roman Reigns

During Roman Reigns' last WWE SmackDown appearance, he fell prey to The Bloodline's ruthlessness. The faction members smashed him through the announcers' table and left him motionless.

A while after the attack, The Wiseman shared the clip of Reigns and him sharing an emotional moment at WrestleMania XL on his social media with the words "ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF."

﻿The Wiseman has revealed that he will reunite with Roman when he can add value to what Reigns is doing on WWE TV right now, rather than just being a figure standing next to him.

