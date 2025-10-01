Paul Heyman may bring back 7-time WWE Champion at Crown Jewel behind Seth Rollins' back

Seth Rollins is set to compete in a high-profile match against Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel premium live event. It will be a champion vs. champion clash for the coveted Crown Jewel Championship. However, for Rollins, it will be more than just a title. He will step into the ring against The American Nightmare to defend his glory and reputation.

In order to ensure The Visionary's victory, Paul Heyman may pull off his trump card. The Oracle may bring back Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. However, he could do that behind Seth Rollins' back. This week on RAW, the former Shield member was apparently perturbed about his upcoming match. The fact that he was 0-3 against Cody Rhodes gripped Rollins' mind with apprehension.

The Architect repeatedly said that he has to beat Rhodes at Crown Jewel and it looks like he wants to do it by himself. Paul Heyman is well aware that another setback against The American Nightmare could completely crush Seth Rollins' momentum and spirit. The Hall of Famer knows that his client's defeat at Crown Jewel could be detrimental for The Vision's future in WWE as well.

The Beast Incarnate could show up at the end of the Men's Crown Jewel Championship match and help Seth Rollins defeat Cody Rhodes. While The Visionary could be oblivious to this potential move, he could relish his Oracle's masterstroke. This could help him put an end to his losing streak against Rhodes and win the Crown Jewel Championship.

Paul Heyman may prevent a confrontation between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman is undeniably one of the most tactical minds in WWE currently. He has been a key factor in the formation of The Vision on Monday Night RAW. Apart from working as Seth Rollins' oracle, the Hall of Famer has also revived his ties with his former client, Brock Lesnar. However, this also gives rise to an interesting dynamic.

Fans have been wondering what if The Visionary comes face-to-face with The Beast Incarnate. However, Heyman may keep the two superstars away from a full-fledged confrontation at this juncture. Now that Lesnar is done with John Cena, he may want to go after the world title, looking to stand on the pedestal of the men's division again.

Meanwhile, Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship, which could make him a potential target of The Beast Incanate. Well, this is not something Paul Heyman would want, at least not at this juncture where Seth Rollins is spearheading a rising faction, The Vision, into the future.

Hence, The Wiseman may want to keep his two clients apart for now. However, Heyman could very well use Brock Lesnar as The Vision's enforcer to ensure Rollins' victories in big matches. However, this is nothing but speculation and it remains to be seen how things shape up.

