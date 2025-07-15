Paul Heyman may have subtly confirmed massive betrayal within his WWE group

This week’s WWE RAW saw Paul Heyman talk about the injury status of Seth Rollins and the way ahead for his faction. Responding to Jackie Redmond, The Oracle said that it was too soon to make any comment regarding the matter.

However, by the end of his speech, he may have subtly confirmed that it wasn’t too soon for him to switch sides and betray The Visionary.

Paul Heyman may have found his next big WWE world champion

The WWE Hall of Famer told Redmond that she shouldn’t worry about Seth Rollins and his position as the 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank. He also added that The Architect still has 11 months to return and cash in his contract for a world title in the Stamford-based promotion.

His next words saw him hyping up Bron Breakker for a gauntlet match to decide the number one contender to face Gunther at SummerSlam. During this speech, however, Paul Heyman declared The Dog of WWE the next World Heavyweight Champion. While this could be dismissed as harmless cheering for a teammate, the fact that Seth Rollins is currently trying to box in Gunther and dethrone him at the same time brings up a big clash of interest.

The RAW episode ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event XL had seen The Visionary playing mind games with The Ring General and telling him that he was also on his radar. Just a week after this, Bron Breakker had snatched the mic from Paul Heyman when he was handing it to The Architect. And this week, The Oracle took a big stand for The Unpredictable Badass.

Thus, this could be the subtle confirmation of a betrayal from the WWE Hall of Famer down the line. Especially when he already has a record of being an opportunistic fan who jumps on the next glossier leaf pad in the pond. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Paul Heyman has already had his eye on Bron Breakker for a long time

Paul Heyman has been scouting Bron Breakker right from his NXT days. Back when he was still serving Roman Reigns in October 2023, The Wiseman introduced Bron Breakker when John Cena was backing Carmelo Hayes on the developmental brand.

While introducing him tonight, Paul Heyman even called him a WrestleMania moment waiting to happen. It is noteworthy that after The Unpredictable Bad*ss was added to Seth Rollins' faction, the WWE Hall of Famer re-reiterated that Breakker would be a future 'Mania main eventer till WM50.

In many ways, The Dog of WWE is very much like a former Paul Heyman guy, Brock Lesnar. The Steiner dynasty wrestler had replaced The Beast Incarnate at the 2024 Royal Rumble as well. Seeing that he is of the same mold as one of his biggest successes, The Wiseman could shift his allegiance to Breakker.

Paul Heyman threatened Gunther while backing Bron Breakker

As mentioned earlier, Bron Breakker is taking part in the gauntlet match to determine Gunther's SummerSlam opponent. The Ring General was talking about the match after addressing the crowd and boasting about his win over Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Austrian was cut mid-speech, however, when Breakker entered the arena alongside Paul Heyman. Not only did the WWE Hall of Famer introduce The Unpredictable Badass, but he also openly threatened that he could dethrone Gunther at the 2025 SummerSlam.

This shows how the former Wiseman has already started to invest in the former two-time Intercontinental Champion. Thus, he could betray Seth Rollins down the line and get behind Bron Breakker in the future. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rollins' faction.

