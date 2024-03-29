Paul Heyman must endorse a notable female SmackDown star at WrestleMania 40

There is the WWE Universe and then there's the Paul Heyman Universe. What's the difference? The WWE Universe presents all the talents on the roster and pushes them if the audience resonates with them. On the other hand, superstars who belonged or belong to the Paul Heyman Universe have become some of the biggest superstars in the company's history.

The men who have worked with Heyman as their manager or special counsel are referred to as 'Paul Heyman guys'. Some of the most famous names are Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and currently Roman Reigns. However, The Wise-Man has never been a special counsel or manager to a woman in the industry, but it seems that the time is here to make that happen!

WWE superstar Jade Cargill will make her first appearance as a SmackDown superstar on tonight's episode. Ever since she has become a part of the women's roster, not a lot has happened involving her. WWE is waiting for the right time to reveal her storyline to the fans, and it should involve Paul Heyman!

Why should Paul Heyman endorse Jade Cargill?

First, The Wise-Man has almost always worked with powerhouses in the industry. When Cargill signed with WWE, she was already packed with star power. However, Heyman knows how to nurture this star power to make the superstar the biggest name in the division. In this case, Heyman can endorse Cargill and help her navigate to the top with his special guidance and manipulation skills.

Second, WWE's environment is changing under Triple H's leadership and women are being treated with greater importance than before. This is the perfect time to introduce the first 'Paul Heyman Girl' to the WWE Universe. It is bound to receive an insane reaction from the crowd given that it's a completely fresh concept!

Finally, WrestleMania 40 is where The Bloodline Saga will peak. Regardless of the results, the storyline's hype will drop and WWE might even end it to give the faction members their singles run. On the other hand, Jade Cargill will mostly become involved with Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Bayley against Damage CTRL. She has already confronted them once, and will likely balance out the babyfaces vs. heels numbers. With The Bloodline Saga's popularity reaching capacity, and Cargill just beginning the climb, Heyman can make a swift shift to Cargill to continue his legacy.

The Wise-Man shares his thoughts about The Bloodline's future

The Rock's addition to The Bloodline saga has added momentum to the storyline. Even though it has shifted focus from Roman Reigns to The Rock, the faction's domination of the industry continues.

As per Paul Heyman, The Bloodline has several more innings to dominate just the way it has dominated innings in the past. Heyman himself credits the 'Final Boss' for adding the extra layers to the faction's story!

