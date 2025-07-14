Paul Heyman to reveal former WWE Universal Champion as the leader of Seth Rollins' group? Exploring the possibility

Paul Heyman and his heel cohorts are seemingly going through a storm after the unfortunate turn of things at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The faction has been regarded as one of the top stables on the Stamford-based promotion and has dominated RAW ever since they came together. However, The Oracle might have to make some changes now that Seth Rollins could be sidelined with a knee injury.

The Architect squared off against LA Knight last Saturday in Atlanta. As the match went back and forth, Rollins looked to deliver a moonsault from the ropes, but tweaked his knee. However, Knight capitalized and hit a BFT on The Visionary for the win. It was later reported that the MITB briefcase holder could have been legitimately injured, and could be written off WWE TV for a while.

That said, Paul Heyman might introduce Roman Reigns as the new head of Rollins' faction, in a massive twist. The former WWE Universal Champion has been rumored to return ahead of SummerSlam 2025. Following Seth's injury, the Hall of Famer could reconcile with Reigns upon his return, and possibly have him lead the heels while he stands beside him as his Wiseman.

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is mere speculation. It remains to be seen what surprise Triple H and his creative team have planned for fans ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Paul Heyman to be taken out by Solo Sikoa and his crew after Seth Rollins' injury?

The go-home edition of SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event saw Solo Sikoa and his MFT group confront Paul Heyman during a promo segment. Sikoa promised to have his crew put the former Wiseman through the commentary table if he didn't leave the building at that moment.

Following Seth's injury last Saturday in Atlanta, plus the possibility that he could be sidelined for a while, The Street Champion and his group could take advantage and finally take out the Hall of Famer just as they did last year, in a massive twist.

While the above angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical as of this writing. Only time will reveal what will happen next.

