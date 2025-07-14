Paul Heyman to get taken out by top WWE star's faction after Seth Rollins' untimely injury? Chances explored

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL has officially entered the history books. The show delivered so many exciting moments that captivated fans from start to finish. The PLE also featured some significant and shocking moments, like Goldberg's retirement and Seth Rollins sustaining a knee injury during his match against LA Knight.

The Visionary squared off against Knight in the premium live event last Saturday. During the bout, Seth hit a springboard senton and was about to deliver a moonsault from the middle rope. However, the 42-year-old was able to roll out of the way, and The Architect landed awkwardly on his knee. He then dragged himself to the corner and was examined by the doctors afterward. It was after this moment that WWE had to call an audible and had LA Knight hit a BFT on Rollins for the victory.

From Triple H's health update on Seth Rollins' injury, Mr. Money in the Bank might be sidelined if the damage turns out to be severe. That said, this could lead to Paul Heyman being taken out by Solo Sikoa and his MFT group. Sikoa and his crew had confronted the former Wiseman on the go-home edition of SmackDown before SNME. The Street Champion told the Hall of Famer to leave the building if he wanted to live to see another day.

Following this, there is a possibility that Sikoa and his crew could finally take out the 59-year-old now that Seth Rollins could be written off WWE TV in light of his injury. That said, this angle remains a speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

WWE to strip Seth Rollins of the Money in the Bank briefcase?

After Seth Rollins tweaked his knee during his bout against LA Knight last Saturday in Atlanta, there is a possibility that WWE could strip The Visionary of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

While fans are speculating about what's next for The Architect after the unfortunate turn of events during the show, it seems that Mr. MITB could be sidelined for a while. Reports had it that Rollins was seemingly injured legitimately during the springboard sequence. This was hinted at by fan footage that showed the officials helping Rollins to the back after the match.

Following this, Triple H could announce that the contest last Saturday was for the MITB contract. He could then hand the briefcase to LA Knight since he defeated Seth, crowning him the new Mr. MITB.

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is hypothetical. Only time will reveal what will happen next.

