  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Paul Heyman
  • Paul Heyman to reveal a snitch within Solo Sikoa's faction and replace Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Paul Heyman to reveal a snitch within Solo Sikoa's faction and replace Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 19, 2025 00:57 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Paul Heyman ringside during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

After the unfortunate turn of events at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Paul Heyman could look to find a suitable replacement for Seth Rollins in his group. That said, Solo Sikoa emerged victorious in his first title defense since winning the United States Championship, thanks to Talla Tonga. While Sikoa continues to have the upper hand with his MFT standing by as his support, he might get snitched on by one of the members of his faction.

Ad

The go-home edition of SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event saw LA Knight kick off the show with his in-ring segment, where he took shots at The Visionary and his Oracle. However, Knight was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who came out to confront him. It didn't end there, as the 42-year-old was later cornered by the US Champion and his crew before Jimmy Uso came to his rescue. Nick Aldis then fixed a tag team match for the two teams in the main event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the bout, Paul Heyman appeared and distracted LA Knight, enabling Talla Tonga to attack the latter at ringside. Meanwhile, Big Jim took advantage and rolled up the US Champion for the win. Following this incident, Talla Tonga might snitch on Solo Sikoa and join The Oracle's group as Seth's replacement, for the time being.

Ad

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

While the above angle might sound convincing, it is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Solo Sikoa to take out Paul Heyman after Seth Rollins' injury?

Seth Rollins sustained an injury during his match against LA Knight last Saturday in Atlanta. As the match went back and forth, The Visionary looked to deliver a Moonsault on Knight but ended up tweaking his knee, enabling the latter to capitalize and secure the victory.

Ad

Last Week's episode of SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa and his MFT confront Paul Heyman. Sikoa told The Oracle to leave the building or have his crew throw him through a table just as they did the previous year. While Seth might be sidelined by his knee injury, the US Champion and his faction could take advantage and take out the Hall of Famer.

However, this angle is speculative as of this writing. Only time will reveal what will happen next.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications