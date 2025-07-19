Paul Heyman to reveal a snitch within Solo Sikoa's faction and replace Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

After the unfortunate turn of events at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Paul Heyman could look to find a suitable replacement for Seth Rollins in his group. That said, Solo Sikoa emerged victorious in his first title defense since winning the United States Championship, thanks to Talla Tonga. While Sikoa continues to have the upper hand with his MFT standing by as his support, he might get snitched on by one of the members of his faction.The go-home edition of SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event saw LA Knight kick off the show with his in-ring segment, where he took shots at The Visionary and his Oracle. However, Knight was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who came out to confront him. It didn't end there, as the 42-year-old was later cornered by the US Champion and his crew before Jimmy Uso came to his rescue. Nick Aldis then fixed a tag team match for the two teams in the main event.During the bout, Paul Heyman appeared and distracted LA Knight, enabling Talla Tonga to attack the latter at ringside. Meanwhile, Big Jim took advantage and rolled up the US Champion for the win. Following this incident, Talla Tonga might snitch on Solo Sikoa and join The Oracle's group as Seth's replacement, for the time being.While the above angle might sound convincing, it is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Solo Sikoa to take out Paul Heyman after Seth Rollins' injury?Seth Rollins sustained an injury during his match against LA Knight last Saturday in Atlanta. As the match went back and forth, The Visionary looked to deliver a Moonsault on Knight but ended up tweaking his knee, enabling the latter to capitalize and secure the victory.Last Week's episode of SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa and his MFT confront Paul Heyman. Sikoa told The Oracle to leave the building or have his crew throw him through a table just as they did the previous year. While Seth might be sidelined by his knee injury, the US Champion and his faction could take advantage and take out the Hall of Famer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, this angle is speculative as of this writing. Only time will reveal what will happen next.