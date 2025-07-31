Paul Heyman’s ‘plan B’ to turn out to be Roman Reigns’ worst enemy joining WWE faction? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns recently returned to WWE on RAW and is now all set for a tag team match at SummerSlam. He will team up with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Paul Heyman, Reigns' former Wiseman, will stand against him in a WWE Premium Live Event for the first time since he betrayed The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Heyman knows very well what Roman Reigns is capable of and the dangers his men face inside the squared circle at SummerSlam. Therefore, the 59-year-old WWE Hall of Famer might have a sinister plan to outsmart Reigns at SummerSlam if things go wrong.

Heyman might execute the 'Plan B' of Seth Rollins, which he referenced sometime back on RAW. He had told Breakker and Bronson Reed about Rollins' alleged Plan B on which The Visionary was working on. He didn't give any further hint, but it indicated that The Architect was on his way to recruit a fourth member for the faction on RAW. And that individual could be LA Knight.

Ad

Trending

Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

The Megastar last competed in a Gauntlet Match against Bron Breakker on RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event. He lost the contest and, since then, hasn't appeared on any WWE show. He also doesn't have any match booked at SummerSlam, which is quite surprising, knowing that it's a two-night event, and Knight has not been featured in any match.

It could be part of Heyman and Seth Rollins' Plan B. They can bring Knight as a heel at SummerSlam, who would help Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker beat Reigns and Jey Uso in the tag team match. Even though Knight recently had a feud with Seth Rollins, he might join them to hurt the OTC.

Ad

Roman Reigns feuded with LA Knight and the two clashed against each other at Crown Jewel in 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but Knight lost the match after outside interference from Jimmy Uso. That was the closest the 42-year-old superstar was to winning the world title in WWE. He can take revenge on Roman Reigns for using illicit means to retain the gold against him in a singles match.

That would also turn The Megastar a heel, after a long time. In fact, there have been rumors that the former United States Champion might turn heel soon, and then lock horns with top babyfaces on RAW and SmackDown.

Ad

It now remains to be seen whether LA Knight has any special mission to accomplish at SummerSlam, and if he is interested in joining Seth Rollins' faction.

While this is an intriguing angle, it remains a speculation, and fans will know more this weekend at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

WWE veteran says LA Knight was 'pi**ed off' after Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently gave his take on LA Knight's reaction after Seth Rollins' injury during their match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Nash said that The Megastar was seemingly 'pi**ed off' after Rollins went down after hurting his knee, and was engaged in a conversation with Paul Heyman.

"(The ref) never crossed her arms. Was it legit? But he (Seth) didn't probably give her the f*cking iggy that he was hurt because he turned to Paul first. In the meantime, LA Knight's going over. LA Knight doesn't f*cking have any idea. Like, why do you stop? Why would he stop? He went over to continue the match and then there was definitely some verbiage that was handled there where he took a walk and he kind of seemed pi**ed off," the four-time WWE Champion said. [From 4:38 - 5:25]

Ad

Ad

It was reported later that WWE had changed the outcome of the bout on the spot when Rollins got injured. Originally, the plans were for Rollins to beat LA Knight and then both of them to clash once again at SummerSlam. However, Knight winning at SNME, and then an injury to Rollins, meant that their feud was over for the time being.

It remains to be seen what plans the company has for LA Knight and whether he will have any role at SummerSlam 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More