Popular babyface duo to turn heel on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso after WWE Fastlane? Looking at the chances

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso topped The Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane 2023. The duo defeated Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the October 7 Premium Live Event. Now, all eyes are set on the next challengers to the newly crowned Tag Team Champions.

It is possible that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could be challenged by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships after WWE Fastlane. With that said, Owens and Zayn might not appease to the WWE Universe by turning heel against the new Tag Team Champions.

Owens had laid out a challenge to the winners of the Tag Team Championship match at Fastlane. The Prizefighter told Byron Saxton during a backstage interview, which did not make it to RAW last Monday for some reason, that whichever team wins the gold should expect Owens and Zayn to come at them and present a challenge.

Now that Rhodes and Uso have the Tag Team Titles, they could issue an open challenge on RAW next Monday. It is possible that The Judgment Day could initiate their rematch clause and face The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey for the Titles.

How Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso beat Damian Priest and Finn Balor at WWE Fastlane?

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso entered into the high-stakes match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane. The pair were given the title match by Adam Pearce this past Monday on RAW.

Rhodes and Uso were about to be taken out by The Judgment Day at Fastlane, but JD McDonagh inadvertently took out Damian Priest with his very own Money in the Bank briefcase. The distraction allowed Rhodes to hit the Cross Rhodes on Priest on the announcer’s table.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes got back in the ring and hit his tag team combo finisher on Finn Balor followed by the Cross Rhodes to capture the Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2023.

Do you think Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens would challenge the newly crowned Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.