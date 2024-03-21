Popular star returns, Bloodline member steps in, and more - 4 potential replacements for Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis has been doing a fantastic job on WWE SmackDown over the past few months, but it seems that he could be forced to miss some time ahead of WrestleMania.

It was reported earlier today that the SmackDown General Manager had suffered an injury believed to be a torn bicep that will require surgery. At this time of year, Aldis is needed more than ever, and someone could be forced to step into his place in the short term.

WWE has a number of potential options for the role, and the following list looks at just four.

#4. William Regal

William Regal is a former NXT General Manager and has appeared on WWE TV several times since making his return last year. Rumors recently suggested that he had been moved over to the active talent side of the company's roster, which could be a hint regarding his future.

Regal is a well-liked star who was expected to align with New Catch Republic following their name change. Bringing Regal in as General Manager of SmackDown in the short term could allow him to transition into a manager role.

#3. Paul Heyman

One man who is no stranger to the role of General Manager is Paul Heyman. While his interests would be very conflicted if he stepped in, it's hard to believe that Heyman wouldn't try to find a way to take the position of power and use it to help give The Bloodline some momentum heading into WrestleMania.

Heyman is already a powerful person in WWE, and if he pitches that he would be fair in the role, then management could allow him to take over the role, but it depends on whether he is able to juggle it as well as his duties with The Bloodline.

#2. Triple H

Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer for WWE and has shown that he is one of the most powerful people in the company. The Game was last seen on an episode of SmackDown following the WrestleMania Kickoff press event when he fired several shots at The Rock.

This past week on WWE SmackDown, The Rock made it clear that he was Cody's boss, and his role on the TKO board meant he had a lot of power. It would be an interesting dynamic for Triple H to return to TV as the General Manager to show him where the real power is.

#1. AJ Lee could return to WWE

AJ Lee has been mentioned several times by CM Punk both on and off-screen. Punk has made it clear that his wife has a back injury which would affect her chances of making her return to the ring.

The term "never say never" is thrown around in wrestling a lot, but if AJ Lee were to make her return, a role as General Manager could suit her much better. Lee is a former RAW General Manager, and since there is also a female GM in NXT, there should be no issue with her returning to take on the role.

