5 WWE Superstars to challenge Brock Lesnar at the Madison Square Garden show

Paul Heyman recently announced that Brock Lesnar was scheduled to defend his newly-won WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the prestigious Madison Square Garden.

However, with Lashley not medically cleared to compete, a new challenger is needed. Heyman dropped the bombshell that he'd personally arrange for a credible opponent for his former client, putting the WWE Universe in suspense.

With The Beast Incarnate set to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title-for-title match at WrestleMania 38, he must beat this mystery opponent. If he fails to do so, he'll still face Reigns but will lose the opportunity to hold both world titles.

Anyone can step up to Lesnar and challenge him for his title. He'll have to be prepared for any possible scenario, given it’s his wily former advocate who holds all the cards.

Here are five possible WWE Superstars to challenge Lesnar at the Madison Square Garden:

#5. Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar share a bit of history. Back in 2016, the duo met in a dream match at SummerSlam. However, it ended under bizarre circumstances when Orton was defeated by Lesnar via technical knockout.

Fans have clamored for a proper rematch since that day. They did get one at a live event, but it wouldn’t compare to a championship match at Madison Square Garden.

Should The Viper & Riddle fail to win the tag team titles, he could set his sights on RAW’s top dog. With Riddle hyping him up, the 14-time world champion could be the roadblock Lesnar needs to navigate en route to WrestleMania.

A ton of suplexes and RKOs would be the perfect party setup at the Garden. We will be paying all our money if Orton reverses the F5 into an RKO.

