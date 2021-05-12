Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from NXT (May 11, 2021)

WWE NXT saw one of the most incredible nights of wrestling that fans have seen in some time. There were multiple title matches on the show, while the night was opened by the NXT Champion himself, Karrion Kross.

Also battling on the night were Raquel Gonzalez, as she looked to retain her title, and Kushida, as he faced his title challenger in a best 2-out-of-3-falls match. Leon Ruff, after he was beaten last week, took on a challenge that he was not ready for. At the same time, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott introduced his new faction.

There are a lot of things in the works now at NXT and this week's episode of the show shaped multiple storylines for possibly months to come. Some of the wrestlers stood out from the crowd and showed why they were thought to be the best in the world at what they did.

The following are five wrestlers from this week's NXT who proved they are forces to be reckoned with.

#5 Pete Dunne took out his frustration during WWE NXT

You cannot question the heart of @LEONRUFF_ … but an angry @PeteDunneYxB is a vicious and very, very dangerous one. #WWENXT https://t.co/7J6wFfev1o — Triple H (@TripleH) May 12, 2021

Last week, Leon Ruff battled Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in what can only be called a star-making match. He managed to challenge Swerve and go toe-to-toe with him.

For a while, it appeared as if he could even beat Scott, but his opponent proved to be too strong. Scott's backup in the form of AJ Francis meant that Ruff lost. He was not willing to sit back on NXT and demanded a match from William Regal, who refused to give him one.

Pete Dunne was frustrated with Karrion Kross's decision to accept Finn Balor's title challenge and wanted to wrestle, so he was out to fight. Ruff accepted his challenge and assaulted him, but Dunne showcased why Ruff is still a rookie in NXT.

The former NXT UK Champion destroyed Leon Ruff, manipulating his arms, and then put him in a modified Triangle Choke while hitting him with elbows to the head, knocking him out, while the referee called for the bells.

The absolute domination showcased by Dunne reminded the audience once again of how he held onto the NXT UK title for so long.

