Predicting all 5 remaining entrants in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match

We are less than a day away from the Royal Rumble, with a total of 25 names confirmed for the 30-man free-for-all. This leaves only five spots open ahead of the event.

Some of them may end up being taken by full-time stars on RAW and SmackDown, but there is tremendous potential for surprise entrants. A few of them have been reported ahead of time, including some interesting external names and a few from NXT.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could round out the field for the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match, along with a few alternative entrants.

#6 Potential replacements for current WWE Superstars already confirmed for the Royal Rumble Match

In recent years, WWE has removed a couple of announced participants from the Royal Rumble Match. Vince McMahon can change his mind at any time. As a result, we have mentioned a couple of potential replacements.

16 RAW Superstars have been announced for the Men's Rumble, so WWE may consider switching a couple of them around. Any team of The Street Profits, Dirty Dawgs, or Alpha Academy could suffer this fate. If that happens, two other full-time stars can take their place.

Despite Vince McMahon giving up on his push, Finn Balor is too big a star to be omitted from the Royal Rumble. He would add some name value amongst several tag teams in the match.

On SmackDown, Cesaro has been severely underutilized recently. Interestingly, he has been left out of the Rumble while his tag team partner Ricochet is in it. From a strength and endurance perspective, he can add so much to the match.

#5 NXT Champion Bron Breakker

A few stars from NXT 2.0 could enter the Men's Rumble Match, with the opportunity to make a decent first impression. Among those who would thrive in this spot, Bron Breakker could be a part of the 30-man contest. The NXT Champion would have a solid showing in this setting.

Breakker can eliminate a few participants and show his incredible strength during the annual free-for-all, instantly telling the fans that he is a force to be reckoned with. While he may not come close to winning this year, Breakker is a potential Rumble winner in the next few years.

