5 recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar: Post-Royal Rumble plans, RAW star sends a warning, and more (January 28th, 2022)

Welcome to the pre-Royal Rumble edition of our weekly roundup of WWE news stories and rumors regarding Brock Lesnar. This is a busy week for The Beast Incarnate, who will head into battle with a similar heavyweight star.

In what has been classed as a dream match, the WWE Champion will defend his title in St. Louis against Bobby Lashley. Needless to say, fans are mightily excited to see the two of them throw hands.

The All-Mighty had a bold message for Lesnar this week while previewing the match, while another RAW star has predicted him to win the Royal Rumble Match.

Elsewhere, we have a few clues over the eight-time WWE world champion's activity following the Rumble and on the road to WrestleMania 38. He is still slated to take on Roman Reigns at the event, but another interesting idea has been proposed for The Beast Incarnate.

So, without further ado, let's dive right into this week's most important stories regarding Brock Lesnar.

#5 Bobby Lashley sends a warning to Brock Lesnar ahead of the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar hasn't exactly been taking Bobby Lashley seriously on RAW. He dismissed The All-Mighty as a potential threat to him, while cracking jokes and mocking him. The trend continued during their weigh-in segment this week.

The Beast Incarnate showed up on RAW in his regular lumberjack outfit and a cowboy hat, while Lashley was appropriately dressed for the proceedings. However, the fun and games might backfire on Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

The challenger is as focused as ever and could take advantage of his opponent who seems to be taking him lightly. He sent the WWE Champion a strong message on Twitter, stating the match will be over before he knows it.

"80 hours away. Keep taking me lightly Brock. It'll be over before you know it," tweeted Lashley.

Despite the comedic build up to the match, expect Lesnar and Lashley to tear each other apart. Their battle could be gloriously violent, with both stars going for it. But will the WWE Championship actually change hands? The All-Mighty has a great chance of leaving the Rumble with it.

