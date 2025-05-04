WWE released a list of superstars from the roster this week, which has been making headlines around the world. The company usually carries out its annual roster cuts during this time of the year.

Some of the biggest names, including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and more, have been released from the company, which has raised questions about their future in the industry and where they could go to next.

Let’s check out the potential companies the released superstars could land up in the future:

#17. Dani Palmer

Dani Palmer made a name for herself in NXT Level Up but didn’t get a lot of time on TV during her stint in the company. The star was also part of a Battle Royal with major stakes, but didn’t get an opportunity to showcase her talent on TV.

Considering that Palmer has not been able to grab a lot of attention during her run in the company, the 27-year-old could choose to showcase her talent on the independent circuit first before signing a contract with any prominent promotion.

#16. Javier Bernal

Javier Bernal made an impact on NXT Level Up, but couldn’t get a lot of chances on WWE TV. The 26-year-old had a brash character and grabbed a lot of attention every time he was featured on TV, but wasn’t able to impress a lot of people.

Just like Palmer, Bernal choosing to take up the independent circuit scene seems like a possibility.

#15. Jakara Jackson

Former member of the Meta-Four Jakara Jackson was a big name on the NXT roster and a talented in-ring performer, specifically during tag team showdowns. The star also teamed up with Lash Legend for quite some time and made a name for herself in WWE.

Considering that Jackson has been able to get some attention from fans over the past few months, AEW could be the perfect place for the star to showcase her talent in the future.

#14. Ora Mensah

Former one-half of the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Ora Mensah, proved to be an incredible in-ring performer during his time in WWE. The star was also a part of the Meta-Four stable and made a massive impact whenever he got a chance.

Mensah is known for his high-flying skills and in-ring talent, and could take a chance to showcase it around the world with the independent circuit before joining a brand like TNA or AEW to battle with some of the best in the industry.

#13, #12, & #11. Gallus

The only stable that was entirely released from WWE this time was Gallus. The trio made a name for itself during their time in the company and also helped The Rock get into ring-shape when he'd decided to get back in the squared circle at WrestleMania XL.

Considering the impact they could make in the tag team division of the company, Gallus making AEW their new home could be a great decision for both parties.

#10. Riley Osborne

Featured as a student of the massive Chase University, Riley Osborne made a huge impact during his time in the black and silver brand and also NXT UK previously.

The star has had some massive moments in and out of the ring during his time in the Stamford-based company and could prove to be a great fit for a promotion like AEW in the future.

#9. Eddy Thorpe

One of the biggest names who was released from NXT this time was Eddy Thorpe. The star made a huge impact in the industry over the past few months.

Thorpe made a name for himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) in the past and could go back to the Japanese promotion once again to further develop his skills and talent.

#8 & #7. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Former NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are one of the biggest tag teams in the women’s division.

Their time in the Stamford-based promotion proved to be a massive platform to kickstart their careers in the industry, which they could use to land a deal with Tony Khan to showcase their talent in AEW, among some of the greatest female wrestlers in the industry.

#6. Gigi Dolin

Another tag team name and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin proved to be a massive talent in the women’s division in the black and silver brand.

The star has done some immense character work over the years and could continue to showcase her talent in a company like TNA, where she could get the opportunity to learn from the biggest names in the industry.

#5. Cora Jade

One of the most impactful superstars in NXT history Cora Jade, was also released, which shocked the WWE Universe. The star has made a name for herself with her immense talent and has been a part of some massive matches on the brand.

Cora Jade has a very bright future ahead of herself and could choose AEW as the spot to battle with other massive names in the industry.

#4. Shotzi

Another massive name that the fans were shocked to see on the list of exits is Shotzi. Although she wasn't released, World Wrestling Entertainment chose not to renew her contract. The star made a name for himself over the years in the company and has battled some of the biggest names.

Rather than landing a deal with a company, Shotzi could also make a name for herself with some time in the independent circuit, with a chance of returning to the Stamford-based company as a much bigger name.

#3. Shayna Baszler

Former UFC star Shayna Baszler proved to be one of the most dangerous women in the industry at one point during her time in WWE. Baszler failed to get the attention of fans, but is a massive in-ring performer.

The Queen of Spades could end up landing a contract with AEW, which could prove to be quite beneficial for her career in the industry.

#2. Dakota Kai

One of the most shocking names to get released from WWE yet again was Dakota Kai. The star returned to WWE a few years ago and has been a part of Damage CTRL ever since. However, several injuries have kept her away from the company for long periods, which was followed by her surprising release.

Kai could make an impact as a new addition to the TNA roster, which could potentially give her a chance to link back to WWE once again in the future.

#1. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman

The Monster of All Monsters is another name that was released by WWE once again. The former Universal Champion has had a lot of issues with his health in the past, and with his release from the Stamford-based company, he could decide to hang up his boots.

