Predicting every WWE main roster champion heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE is officially on The Road To WrestleMania. The 2025 Royal Rumble event will take place in just over a week, and fans are extremely excited. From there, the Elimination Chamber will be held in March, and WrestleMania will take place in April.

All eyes are on the champions ahead of the biggest show of the year. This is because the Royal Rumble winners become number one contenders, and champions are the most likely to make the card.

Excluding side shows and developmental, RAW and SmackDown specifically have 10 titles across the two shows. RAW has two singles titles for men, two singles titles for women, and the men's tag gold. SmackDown has the same.

Notably, the Women's Tag Team Titles are also included, but those are being left off for one key reason: the first prediction is that NXT star Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will win them next week. As for the rest of the belts? Well...

Below are predictions for every WWE main roster champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

#10. DIY will remain champions & #9. JD McDonagh and Dirty Dom will be World Tag Team Champions

The WWE Tag Team Championship belts are currently held on Friday Night SmackDown. Several weeks ago, DIY won the coveted gold by defeating The Motor City Machine Guns, albeit using underhanded tactics.

Meanwhile, the current World Tag Team Champions are The War Raiders. They recently won the belts, defeating The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to capture the gold.

When WrestleMania season rolls around, DIY will remain champions, as The Street Profits are injured and unable to win the gold. The War Raiders, however, will lose the belts and possibly do so as soon as this Monday to the Judgment Day duo of JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. They will prove to be the better Judgment Day unit.

#8. Chelsea Green will hold onto her gold & #7. Lyra Valkyria will stay champion

WWE has introduced two mid-card titles for the women's division. The first Women's United States Champion was and still is Chelsea Green. She defeated Michin in the finals to win the gold.

Meanwhile, the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion was and remains Lyra Valkyria. She defeated the talented Dakota Kai to win the coveted prize.

While both women will likely have big challenges ahead of them, including the women they beat in the finals, both will manage to keep their belts. Chelsea and Lyra will go into WrestleMania with their respective titles.

#6. Tiffany Stratton will remain world champion & #5. Rhea Ripley will, too

Rhea Ripley recently regained the Women's World Championship. The Eradicator defeated Liv Morgan for the title during WWE Monday Night RAW's premiere on Netflix on January 6th.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton recently won the WWE Women's Championship, too. She used her Money in the Bank briefcase to cash in on Nia Jax following a grueling match with Naomi.

Both women recently won the gold, and neither will likely lose before WrestleMania. Tiffany might drop the title to Charlotte come The Show of Shows, but both should hold onto their titles until then.

#4. Sheamus will be Intercontinental Champion & #3. Jacob Fatu will be United States Champion

WWE Monday Night RAW has the men's version of the Intercontinental Championship. That title is currently held by Bron Breakker, who defeated Jey Uso to regain the gold a while back. He has a major title defense this weekend.

Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura is the United States Champion. He won the title shortly after returning to WWE television from LA Knight. However, a new contender may emerge, as Jacob Fatu clarified that he's just getting started.

For these belts, Sheamus will likely win his dream title at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu will eventually challenge and dethrone Nakamura to win the gold for The New Bloodline.

#2. Kevin Owens will be Undisputed WWE Champion & #1. Seth Rollins will be World Heavyweight Champion

Cody Rhodes holds the Undisputed WWE Championship, which is part of Friday Night SmackDown. He has been champion since Wrestlemania 40, when he dethroned Roman Reigns to capture the gold.

Meanwhile, the World Heavyweight Champion is Gunther. He won the title at WWE SummerSlam by defeating Damian Priest to capture his first-ever world title in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Both men may very well lose their titles on the Road To WrestleMania. In Cody's case, Kevin might win the belts in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble. Cody could then regain them at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins could capture the World Heavyweight Title leading up to WrestleMania so he can have a headline bout at The Show Of Shows.

