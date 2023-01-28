Predicting the first 5 entrants in WWE's 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is only hours away, but there's still time to speculate on what will happen during the Men's Rumble match.

On Saturday, January 28, WWE returns to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual Royal Rumble premium live event. Like most years, 30 men are set to compete for a shot at glory, with the winner going on to challenge for WWE's top prize in the main event of WrestleMania.

Whoever kicks off the Men's Rumble this year will have the responsibility of building at least the early portion of the match. But who will WWE trust in kicking off this year's heavily-promoted battle royal? Without further ado, let's predict the first five entrants in the men's Royal Rumble match.

#5. WWE RAW Superstar Otis

OTIS (#1 GUY) @otiswwe Do you believe in life after love? Do you believe in life after love? 🎵 Do you believe in life after love? 🎵 https://t.co/5Vydz7L41X

The heavyweight of Alpha Academy hasn't been announced for the men's Rumble. However, with plenty of slots still available for the match, it's feasible that not only will Otis appear in the Rumble, but it might happen early on in the bout.

Otis is a wrecking ball of destruction who'd fit in just fine with the chaos of the Royal Rumble match. While he likely won't win and go onto WrestleMania, he still has time to make an impact in the minds of the WWE Universe in attendance at the Alamodome and watching at home worldwide.

#4. "The A-Lister" The Miz

On the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, The Miz announced himself as a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Champion seemed confident that he'd be successful in San Antonio on Saturday. The A-Lister probably won't win the Rumble, but that doesn't mean he won't put up a fierce fight.

The Miz can extend his time in the Rumble this year by going to the commentary booth instead of going to the ring when his number is called. Not only can this be seen as a cowardly heel move, but it also shows the signs of an intelligent and tactical villain. The 42-year-old could then attempt to stall all he can outside the ring before entering the Rumble at an opportune moment.

This year's Royal Rumble may even have WrestleMania implications for The Hollywood A-Lister. Though only time will tell if that ends up being the case.

#3. Alpha Academy's Chad Gable

The mouthpiece of Alpha Academy is one of the most underrated performers on WWE's main roster. Not only is he entertaining on the mic but also phenomenal in between the ropes as a professional wrestler.

Booking Chad Gable at the number three spot allows him to shoosh the number one and number two entrant. No matter who he shooshes, it's sure to be a humorous moment if and when it does happen at this year's Rumble.

Much like Otis, Gable's participation in the Men's Rumble hasn't been announced yet. But considering there are still more slots to fill for the match, it's reasonable to believe Chad might find himself a spot this Saturday.

#2. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes or "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar (Left), Cody Rhodes (Right)

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are both rumored to be involved in the early portion of the 2023 Men's Rumble. Both are big stars with a score to settle, and WWE fans wouldn't mind seeing either man clinch the number-two spot. Keeping with the rumors, my prediction is that either Rhodes or Lesnar will enter the Rumble at number two.

Rhodes reportedly attended a boxing training camp to prepare for his in-ring return, resulting in Cody reducing his body fat from 17.7% to less than nine percent. This could indicate that The American Nightmare is prepping himself for a long match this Saturday in the Alamodome.

In 2020, Lesnar entered the Rumble at the number-one spot and went on to carve out a path of destruction, eliminating 13 opponents and tying Braun Strowman for the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match. Could Lesnar be in store for something similar in the 2023 Men's Rumble? We'll just have to wait and see.

#1. Seth "Freakin" Rollins or "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins (Left), Bobby Lashley (Right)

Bobby Lashley is rumored to be a very early entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble, kicking off the match to highlight his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. If that doesn't happen, Seth Rollins would be a great pick to start the bout. For this year's event, my prediction is that either The All Mighty or The Visionary will kick off the Men's Rumble.

Rollins and Lashley are incredibly gifted competitors, and either one could be trusted with the number-one spot in the Alamodome this Saturday.

If The Visionary is booked to start the Rumble, he could sell a look of fear when Cody Rhodes makes his much-anticipated return to the squared circle, continuing where they left off following WWE Hell In A Cell 2022. If Lashley is booked to start the Rumble alongside Lesnar, they can write another chapter in their rivalry while also clearing out the competition.

